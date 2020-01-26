CVAC boys hoops: Eagles win OT thriller in round one against Saranac

× Expand Jill Lobdell Ian-James McCasland scored 20 points for Beekmantown, including a layup with little time remaining in overtime, to give the Eagles a 73-71 win over Beekmantown Saturday.

SARANAC | The first matchup between the top two teams in CVAC Division I Saturday was too good to be contained within 32 minutes.

The Beekmantown Eagles and Saranac Chiefs went into an extra frame to settle things, as the Chiefs forced overtime before an Ian-James McCasland play gave the Eagles a 73-71 victory.

“It was a fun game to be a part of,” said Beekmantown coach Ryan Converse. “Both teams played their hearts out and left everything on the floor! I was so proud of our kids for continuing to grind it out.”

Saranac controlled the early stages of the game, leading by double digits several times, including a 14 points lead in the third before Beekmantown went on a 19-8 run in the fourth quarter.

“We never lost focus or got down on each other,” said Converse.

With Beekmantown leading by four late in the fourth, Converse said Brady Hebert hit a clutch three to cut the deficit to one with 27 seconds to go in regulation.

“They fouled Andrew Sorrell with 12 seconds to go and he was able to connect on one of two free throws to give us a two point lead,” said Converse. “On their last possession we did a good job of defending their first look, but Connor Recore grabbed a big rebound and got fouled on his put-back attempt, stepping to the line with 3.9 seconds to go and calmly sinking both free throws. We had a half court look at the buzzer that fell short off the front of the rim.”

In overtime, Sorell and Cole Nephew had key plays and baskets for the Eagles, but none bigger than McCasland, who stole a pass with 15 seconds left and went coast-to-coast for the go-ahead bucket for a two-point lead.

“We defended Recore well on the last possession and forced him to give the ball up,” said Converse. “Saranac’s final shot attempt was blocked and recovered by McCasland as time expired. It was a great team win for our group against a very good, and well coached Saranac team. We showed our true grit tonight.”

McCasland finished with 20 points to lead the Eagles, while Nephew scored 16 with Sorrell and Nate Finley each scoring 13. Parker Kelly added seven, with John LaPorte and Andrew VanNatten each scoring two.

For the Chiefs, Recore had 23 points, with Cogan Johnston scoring 16, Hebert 13, Jared Duquette 13 and Conner Burns six.

Both teams are now 10-3 on the season, with the Eagles holding the edge for the Division I title. In the overall CVAC title hunt, Saranac will play Moriah Wednesday, as the Vikings have already scored a win over Beekmantown this season.