CVAC boys hoops: Intensity, defense key for Chiefs in win over Patriots

Keith Lobdell Ian DeTulleo, being guarded here by Saranac Lake's Zach Churco, scored 21 points for Plattsburgh High in the Hornets win over the Red Storm Thursday.

SARANAC | Connor Recore scored 20 points to go with 15 rebounds and six steals as the 22nd ranked (NYSSWA Class B) Saranac varsity boys basketball team earned a 68-46 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

“Tonight’s game was a hard fought battle as AuSable always comes ready to play,” said Chiefs coach Mike Recore. “I thought we responded well to their intensity. I thought we played well defensively and were able to advantage of our opportunities that we created with forced turnovers. Our kids were did a great job on the glass tonight and it was a nice team win.”

Jared Duquette added 17 points, 10 rebounds and eight assists in a near triple-double, while Brady Hebert had five points and seven assists. Cogan Johnston added nine points, with Conner Burns scoring five, Jacob Pierce five, Jack Mather four and Nick Liberty three.

Luis Perez made four three-pointers for the Patriots in scoring 18 points, while Carson Garcia added nine, Korvin Dixon six, Carter Matzel six, Nate Doner four and River Hanf three.

Hornets speed too much for Red Storm

Fast hands and fast breaks were key to the Plattsburgh High varsity boys basketball team Thursday, jumping out to a 33-10 lead en route to a 69-34 win over Saranac Lake Thursday.

Ian DeTulleo scored 21 points to pace the Hornets, while Riley Channell and Carter King each had 11. Myles King added nine points, while Dylan Garrant, Kurt Ouellette and Ian Campbell scored four each. Liam Perkins added three and Garrett Lemza two.

Landon Faubert scored 16 points for the Red Storm, with Nate McCarthy adding six, Brady Yando five, Jonathan Zalewski three, Dylan Stewart two and Zach Churco two.

Vikings bests Eagles

Four Moriah players scored in double figures as the third ranked Vikings (NYSSWA Class C) scored a 65-49 win over Beekmantown Thursday.

Braden Swan led the Vikings with 19 points, while Bryce Sprague added 17. Rowan Swan and Maddox Blaise each scored 12, while Will Rohrer added three and Mike Rollins two.

Parker Kelly scored 15 points for the Eagles, while Nate Finley scored 12, Ian McCasland 12, Cole Nephew five, Andrew VanNatten three and Andrew Sorrell two.

Bobcats edge Cougars

Northern Adirondack outscored Northeastern Clinton 15-11 in the final eight minutes of play to earn a 48-43 win Thursday.

Lucas Smart had a double-double with 22 points and 12 rebounds, while Cody Lambert did the same, posting 20 points and 20 rebounds for the Bobcats. Tommy Bergeron scored four points in the win.

James Molinski scored 13 points for the Cougars, while Stephan Garrow had 11, Bryan Claudio six, Thomas Gilbo five, Alex Gomez four and Spencer Trudo two.

Sentinels edge Indians

Brock Huestis scored 13 points to lead all scorers in Ticonderoga’s 35-32 win over Peru Thursday.

Conall Tierney added eight points, while Monty Benedict added four, Braden Perry three, Connor Yaw three, Terrence Benedict two and Brayton Molina two.

Wyatt Premore led the Indians with nine points as Sam Godfrey scored eight, Austin Rock six, Caeden Carlo five and Logan Bartholomew four.