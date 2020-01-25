CVAC boys hoops: Moriah’s fourth quarter rally down Patriots

× Expand Jill Lobdell Moriah’s Braden Swan looks to drive past Luis Perez of AuSable Valley in the Vikings 62-51 win over the Patriots Friday.

PORT HENRY | The Moriah boys varsity basketball team found itself down 41-34 heading into the fourth quarter against AuSable Valley Friday.

The Vikings then turned it on in the final eight minutes, outscoring the Patriots 11-4 early and 13-2 late as part of a 28-10 fourth quarter in a 62-51 win.

Braden Swan and Bryce Sprague each scored 21 points in the win.

“They came out firing, props to them,” said Swan. “We came out in the fourth quarter looking to match their energy and we were able to gain an edge. We had not had a game in 13 days so we were definitely shaky in the first, but the second half was strong and this game showed us we need to play all four quarters.”

“We hustled a lot more in the fourth,” said Sprague. “We had come out flat and Braden really talked to us and motivated us to pick it up.”

Coach Brian Cross added foul trouble kept him from keeping his usual rotation on the floor.

“Mike (Rollins) and Maddox (Blaise) sat a lot in the first three quarters, so when we got them out there for a stretch we were able to do some things,” Cross said. “I had told the team AuSable was going to give them a great team and Jamie (Douglass) always has his team up for this game.”

Blaise added 11 points in the win, with Rowan Swan scoring six, Cody Petro two and Rollins one.

Eli Douglas led the Patriots with 18 points while Carter Matzel had 10, Korvin Dixon seven, Nate Doner six, Luis Perez six and Evan Snow four.

Eagles top Cougars

Nate Finley and Parker Kelly each had 20-plus point nights as Beekmantown warmed up for its Saturday showdown with Saranac scoring a 72-59 victory over Northeastern Clinton.

Finley scored 25 points and Kelly added 21 in the win, while Cole Nephew just missed the 20 point mark with 18. Brady Mason scored three points, while Andrew Sorrell had two, John LaPorte two and Ian-James McCasland one.

Alex Gomez had 19 points for the Cougars, followed by James Molinksi with 10, Bryan Claudio eight, Mason Supernaw eight, Spencer Trudo six, Stephan Garrow three and Ryan O’Donnell three.

Chiefs defeat Canton

Saranac was also victorious in the game before their Saturday meeting with Beekmantown as Connor Recore scored 28 points in an 87-47 win over Canton Friday.

“I thought tonight’s game was an excellent display of team basketball,” said coach Mike Recore. “We were able to great contributions from everyone as we were very focused. I thought we had a lot of different people step up and leave it all on the floor against a quality opponent, We came out tough in the third quarter an used that to our advantage.”

Jared Duquette added 15 points and 10 rebounds, while Conner Burns added seven points and 10 boards and Jack Mather combined two points and eight assists.

Jacob Pierce scored 12 in the win, while Cogan Johnston added nine, Shea Manor six, Kegan Brown five and Parker Liberty three,

Hornets pull away from Indians

Plattsburgh High took a 14-point lead to the half in defeating Peru 69-40 Friday.

Jaden Kalinowski scored 13 points to lead a balanced night for the Hornets, while Carter King scored 12, Riley Channell 11, Liam Perkins eight, Dylan Garrant six, Myles King six, Kurt Oullette five, Ian DeTulleo five, Ian Campbell two and Garrett Lemza one.

Sam Godfrey scored 11 points for the Indians, with Wyatt Premore, Austin Rock, Brendon Guay and Caeden Carlo scoring six, Logan Bartholomew three and Jacob Burgette two.