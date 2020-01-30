CVAC boys hoops: Moriah takes control in CVAC

× Expand Jill Lobdell Bryce Sprague had 25 points in Moriah’s win over Saranac Wednesday.

PORT HENRY | The second ranked Moriah boys varsity basketball team took the onside track to claiming the CVAC overall and Division II titles Wednesday, scoring a 68-52 win over Saranac.

The Vikings have wins over the Chiefs and Eagles, the top two teams in D-I, for the overall conference lead with a D-II contest Friday against Northern Adirondack which could clinch the divisional crown.

Braden Swan had 13 points, 12 rebounds and 10 assists in the win, recording a triple double while finishing the game with 980 career points on the way toward 1,000.

Bryce Sprague led the Vikings in scoring with 25, as Maddox Blaise added 20, Rowan Swan six and Mike Rollins four.

Connor Recore, fresh off his 44-point performance to join the 1,000-point club, had 25 for the Chiefs with Jack Mather and Jared Duquette scoring eight each, Jacob Pierce six, Conner Burns three and Brady Hebert two.

Eagles keep pace

Beekmantown kept pace with the Vikings for the overall CVAC crown in a 58-50 win over Northern Adirondack.

Andrew Sorrell and Parker Kelly each scored 14 in the win for the Eagles, while Ian-James McCasland scored 11, Nate Finley 10 and Cole Nephew nine.

Cody Lambert had 19 points for the Bobcats as Lucas Smart added 16 and Tommy Bergeron 11.

Patriots run away from Indians

AuSable Valley used a 37-7 opening half in scoring a 64-24 win over Peru.

Eli Douglas had 17 points for the Patriots, while River Hanf was a point shy of a double-double, scoring nine with 10 rebounds. Nate Doner scored eight points, while Ryan Doner had seven, Korvin Dixon six, Carter Matzel five, Spencer Daby five, Carson Garcia four and Evan Snow three.

Brendon Guay had seven for the Indians, with Sam Godfrey scoring six, Jacob Burgette four, Austin Rock three, Jacob Breen two and Veikko Loefman two.

Hornets defeat Sentinels

Dylan Garrant scored 14 points in a night where nine Plattsburgh High players found their way into the scoring column in the Hornets 64-44 win over Ticonderoga.

Riley Channell added 12 points, while Ian DeTulleo scored 10, Jaden Kalinowski nine, Myles King six, Carter King five, Kurt Oullette four, Ian Campbell two and Garrett Lemza two.

Brock Huestis had 18 points to lead the Sentinels, with Monty Benedict scoring eight, Zane Ott six, Brayton Molina six, Connor Yaw two, Terrence Benedict two and Braden Perry two.

Cougars run past Red Storm

Northeastern Clinton used a 22-0 second quarter run to score a 49-39 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Stephan Garrow and Spencer Trudo each scored 12 points in the win, while Mason Supernaw added 10.

Nate McCarthy scored 12 points for the Red Storm, followed by Zach Churco with nine.