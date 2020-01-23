CVAC boys hoops: Patriots pull away from Hornets

× Expand Jill Lobdell Ian-James McCasland had eight points in Beekmantown’s loss at Chateaugay Wednesday.

CLINTONVILLE | The AuSable Valley boys varsity basketball team built up a 10-point halftime lead en route to a 61-44 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

Eli Douglas scored 23 points to lead the Patriots offense, while Luis Perez scored 15, Carter Matzel seven, Nate Doner six, Korvin Dixon four and Ryan Doner one.

Riley Channell, Dylan Garrant and Ian DeTulleo each scored eight points for the Hornets, with Carter King scoring six, Liam Perkins five, Kurt Oullette three, Garrett Lemza and Jaden Kalinowski two.

Eagles fall to Bulldogs

Beekmantown was unable to get their offense going in the second half, only scoring nine points in a 59-31 loss against Chateaugay Wednesday.

Ian-James McCasland scored nine points to lead the Eagles, while John LaPorte added eight, Nate Finley four and Andrew Sorrell three. Cole Nephew, Brady Mason and Victor Mason each scored two points.