CVAC boys hoops: Patriots win ‘Revolutionary Rivalry’ game

Luis Perez had 17 points to help lead AuSable Valley past Ticonderoga Wednesday.

In the boys varsity version of the revolutionary rivalry, the AuSable Valley Patriots outscored the Ticonderoga Sentinels, 27-12, in the opening half en route to a 57-23 win.

Luis Perez had 17 points to lead the Patriots, while Eli Douglas scored 13 and Korvin Dixon combined 10 points and 11 rebounds.

River Hanf added six points, while Eli Snow scored five, Spencer Daby two, Nate Doner two and Carter Matzel two.

Brock Huestis and Monty Benedict had four points for the Sentinels, with Conall Tierney, Brayton Molina and Braden Perry each scoring three. Connor Yaw and Terrence Benedict added two points each.

Cougars outscore Indians

The Northeastern Clinton boys varsity basketball team outscored Peru 37-17 in the second half, building on an already impressive lead in a 71-32 win Wednesday.

Alex Gomez connected on five shots from the three-point line as part of a 19 point performance for the Cougars, while Spencer Trudo also scored nine points off nine field goals and a free throw.

Bryan Claudio and Mason Supernaw each scored 13 points, while James Molinski scored five and Stephan Garrow two.

Sam Godfrey had nine points for the Indians, with Caeden Carlo scoring seven, Austin Rock four, Veikko Loefman four, Wyatt Premore three, Brendon Guay three and Jacob Breen two.