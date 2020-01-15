CVAC boys hoops: Recore, Duquette lead way for Chiefs

× Expand Jill Lobdell Saranac’s Connor Recore looks to run the floor against Plattsburgh High Tuesday, as the Chief standout scored 30 points in a 68-55 win over the Hornets.

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity boys varsity basketball team used their height to an advantage Tuesday, scoring a 68-55 win over Plattsburgh High as Connor Recore scored 30 points in the win.

Jared Duquette added 23 for the Chiefs, while Jacob Pierce added seven, Jack Mather four, Conner Burns two and Cogan Johnston two.

Kurt Oullette led the Hornets with 18 points, while Ian DeTulleo scored 12, Dylan Garrant 10, Carter King six, Liam Perkins five and Riley Channell four.

Eagles defeat Indians

Beekmantown pulled away in the second half, outscoring Peru 42-13 in a 65-24 win Tuesday.

Ian-James McCasland had 21 points to lead the Eagles, while Andrew Sorrell added 14, Parker Kelly eight, Nate Finley six, Cole Nephew six, Brady Mason four, Andrew VanNatten two, John LaPorte two and Victor Mason two.

Austin Rock led the Indians with 10 points, followed by Caeden Carlo with eight, Sam Godfrey five and Logan Bartholomew one.

Sentinels score OT win

In a back-and-forth contest, Ticonderoga got the last advantage in overtime after Lucas Smart’s three-pointer for Northern Adirondack forced overtime, as the Sentinels scored a 63-59 win over the Bobcats.

Brayton Molina and Monty Benedict each scored 13 points in the win, while Braden Perry added 12, Brock Huestis 12, Terrence Benedict eight and Conall Tierney five.

Cody Lambert led the Bobcats with 28 points, while Smart added 16, Tommy Bergeron 11 and Rece Lafountain four.

Patriots control against Red Storm

AuSable Valley got a balanced offensive scoring night and made the adjustments they needed to early in using a 33-10 run in the first half en route to a 80-53 win Tuesday.

Eli Douglas scored 21 points for the Patriots, with Korvin Dixon adding 17, Carter Matzel 15, Luis Perez nine, Nate Doner six, Ryan Doner five and River Hanf five.

Nate McCarthy led the Red Storm with 13 points, followed by Brady Yando, Landon Faubert and Zach Churco with nine, James Catania eight, Dylan Stewart three and Ethan Rockhill two.