CVAC boys hoops: Saranac, Beekmantown remain tied

SARANAC | The Saranac Chiefs and Beekmantown Eagles both went to 9-2 on the CVAC season, remaining tied for the Division I lead after the Chiefs scored a 69-57 win over Plattsburgh High and the Eagles a 57-37 win over Peru.

In Saranac, the Chiefs celebrated senior night in their win over the Hornets.

“We got off to a slow start but were able to get it going,” said Chiefs coach Michael Recore. “It was nice to be able to honor our seniors and everyone was able to get some minutes. This group is a great group of kids, so unselfish. PHS never quit and had a good run in the second half.”

Connor Recore finished with 18 points and 11 rebounds, while Jared Duquette had 15 points and 10 boards. Cogan Johnston added 10 points in the win, while Brady Hebert scored seven, Jack Mather six, Jacob Pierce four, Shey Manor four, Parker Liberty three, Conner Burns one and Holzer one.

Ian DeTulleo scored 22 points to lead the Hornets, with Dylan Garrant adding 11, Liam Perkins 10, Kurt Oullette eight, Ian Campbell four and Riley Channell four.

In Peru, 10 Eagles found their way into the scoring column in a 57-37 win over the Indians, as Parker Kelly scored 12. Nate Finley 10, Andrew Sorrell nine, Brady Mason five, Cole Nephew five, Ian-James McCasland four, MItchell French three, Jon LaPorte three, Victor Mason two and Kyle Sarnow two.

Brendon Guay scored 14 points for Peru, followed by Sam Godfrey’s 13, Caeden Carlo three, Austin Rock two, Jacob Breen two, Kade Manchester two and Jacob Burgette one.

Lambert leads Bobcats to win

Cody Lambert connected with less than 10 seconds remaining on a pair of free throws to give Northern Adirondack a 49-47 over Ticonderoga Wednesday.

Lambert finished with 23 points, while Tommy Bergeron scored 19.

Terrence Benedict scored 11 points for the Sentinels, while Brayton Moilina and Connor Yaw each scored 10, Zane Ott eight and Brock Huestis eight.

Patriots defeat Red Storm

AuSable Valley outscored Saranac Lake 43-23 in the second half en route to a 70-41 win over the Red Storm.

Eli Douglas scored 18 points in the win, with Korvin Dixon adding 10, Luis Perez nine, Nate Doner eight, Carter Matzel seven, River Hanf six, Eli Snow three, Carson Garcia three, Spencer Daby two, Ryan Doner two and Steven Malskis two.

Dylan Stewart scored 10 points for the Red Storm, while James Catania scored eight, Nate McCarthy six, Carter Gagnon four, Carter Hewitt four, Landon Faubert three, Zach Churco two, Gabe Faubert two, Ethan Rockhill one and Gabe Wilson one.