CVAC boys hoops: Sentinels hold on against Cougars

Keith Lobdell Brayton Molina scored nine points for Ticonderoga in their win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

TICONDEROGA | Four Ticonderoga players scored in double digits as the Sentinel boys varsity basketball team scored a 59-55 win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

Braden Perry scored 15 points to lead the Sentinels, followed by Brock Huestis with 11, Terrence Benedict 10, Monty Benedict 10, Brayton Molina nine, Conall Tierney two and Zane Ott two,

Bryan Claudio had 20 points for the Cougars, with Mason Supernaw scoring 11, James Molinski eight, Stephan Garrow six, Spencer Trudo six and Alex Gomez four.