CVAC boys hoops: Vikings defeat Harrisville

NORTH ELBA | Bryce Sprague and Braden Swan each scored 18 points as the third ranked Moriah Vikings (NYSSWA Class C) upped their record to 12-1 with a 54-50 win over Harrisville Saturday.

“Tough basketball game, very back and forth,” said Moriah head coach Brian Cross. “We never had more of a lead than six really, they contested and competed right until the end. We knew they were going to give us a good game, and they did.”

Rowan Swan had three points and eight rebounds in the win, while Maddox Blaise and Will Rohrer each scored six and Mike Rollins added three.

Red Storm jump out early on Sentinels

Saranac Lake took a 33-8 lead at the end of the first half en route to a 53-34 win over Ticonderoga Saturday.

“We jumped out to a big first half lead, but Ti was able to cut it to 12 before we were able to pull away in the second,” said coach Dermott Morgan.

Nate McCarthy scored 22 points to lead the Red Storm, while Landon Faubert scored 17, Brady Yando six, James Catania four, Zach Churco two and Dylan Stewart two.

Monty Benedict scored 14 to lead the Sentinels, with Brock Huestis adding five, Braden Perry four, Conall Tierney three, Terrence Benedict three, Connor Yaw three and Brayton Molina two.