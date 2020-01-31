CVAC girls bowling: Bowman nears 700 in Indians sweep

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kathryn Bowman was the top scorer Wednesday in CVAC girls bowling with a high game of 258 as part of a 697 series.

PLATTSBURGH | Peru’s Kathryn Bowman swept the top individual honors of the night in all of CVAC girls bowling, rolling a high game of 258 along with games of 225 and 214 in a 697 seres, falling only 17 pins shy of Jordan Deyo’s high triple on the boys side.

Bowman helped pace the Indians to a 4-0 win over AuSable Valley, as Sarah Williams added a 523 triple and Leita Ciolek a 455.

Katelynn Miller had a 192 high game and 516 series for the Patriots, while Makayla Lewallen had a 523 series and Madison Tromblee 362.

Eagles top Sentinels

Morgan Brunet had a 227 high game en route to a 610 triple for Beekmantown in a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga.

Paige Hilborne added a 499 series, while Kylie Hilborne had a 483 and Alexa Sampica a 463.

Kim Wojick had the high series for the Sentinels with a 463, while Jade Frasier followed with a 449.

Chiefs sweep Cougars

Gabby Weir’s 436 seres led Saranac to a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, as Alexis Fountain added a 399 triple and Elizabeth Duffy a 380.

Liberty Bourque had a 318 series for the Cougars.

Vikings earn win over Hornets

Sarah Shoobe scored a 281 series, followed by Shyann Hargett at 377 and Samantha Virmala at 372 in a 4-0 win over Plattsburgh High.

Emily Slattery added a 346 series for the Victors, while Scotlyn McCormick had a 327 triple and Sarah Hosler a 303 for the Hornets.