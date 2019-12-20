CVAC girls bowling: Patriots roll past Cougars on lanes

× Expand Keith Lobdell Jade Frasier had a 487 series to help lead Ticonderoga over Northeastern Clinton in girls CVAC bowling Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Katelynn Miller had a pair of 200-plus games to help lead AuSable Valley to a 4-0 win over Northeastern Clinton Thursday.

Miller rolled games of 203 and 202 along with a 174 for a 579 series in the win, while Breanna Lacy added a 173 high game in a 493 series, Madison Tromblee and 158, Makayla Lewallen 157 and Cassidy Demeter 124.

Liberty Borque had a 140 high game for the Cougars in a 330 series, while Keira MacKinen had a 121-323 and Kaytlynn Lafountain a 116 high game.

Sentinels sweep past Cougars

On Wednesday, Jade Frasier had a 199 high game as part of a 487 series as Ticonderoga scored a 4-0 win over NCCS.

Maria Cole added a 192 high game — her personal best ­— while Adriana Borho had a 161.

Liberty Borque had a 115 game for NCCS, as Sierra Galusha added a 108.

Chiefs defeat Cougars

Gabby Weir had a 159 high game as part of a 470 series in Saranac’s 3-1 win over Plattsburgh High Wednesday.

Lexie Fountain added a 111 high game and 307 series for the Chiefs, while Sarah Hosler had a 153 high game and 363 series for the Hornets.

Ayrika Lanun added a 347 series and Kaitlyn Labombard a 113 high game for PHS.

Eagles sweep Warriors

A 237 high game and 623 series from Morgan Brunet helped lead Beekmantown to a 4-0 win over Willsboro Wednesday.

Kylie Hilborne added a 193 high game and 554 series, with Paige Hilborne rolling for 215-541, Abby Fessette 172-483 and Alexa Sampica 159-438.

Emily Mitchell led Willsboro with a 206 high game and 491 series, followed by Jade Phinney (176-451) Brooke Benway (129-366), Autumn Phinney (117-324) and Taylor Spear (122-321).

Sentinels top Cougars

Katelynn Miller had the high roll of the day at the Mineville VFW with a 181 high game and 504 series in AuSable Valley’s 4-0 win over Moriah Wednesday.

Madison Tromblee added a 438 series, with Breanna Lacy six pins behind at 432.

Sarah Shoobe had the high game of the day for the Vikings at 146, while Emily Slattery had a 388 series.