CVAC girls hoops: Cougars finish first half unblemished

× Expand Keith Lobdell Abby Racine scored 12 points against Saranac as the Northeastern Clinton girls varsity team upped their record to 12-0 on the season Friday.

SARANAC | The seventh ranked Northeastern Clinton varsity girls basketball team (NYSSWA Class B) scored a 49-37 win over Saranac Friday, ending the first half of the season with a 6-0 mark in CVAC play and 12-0 mark overall.

Kya McComb and Abby Racine each scored 12 points in the win, while Bryn Sample added nine, Audi Hollister nine, Marlie Sample two and Bailey LaFountain two.

Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 16 points as Kayla Myers scored nine, Lia Parker five, Allison Garman five and Sydney Myers two.

Bobcats strengthen D-II hold

Alexis Belrose scored 19 points as the Northern Adirondack girls varsity team scored a win over AuSable Valley, 53-39, Friday.

MacKenna LaBarge added 11 points in the win, while Isabella Gilmore scored nine, Kira LaBarge eight, Aiden Lambert three and Brynne Gilmore two.

Cora Long led the Patriots with 14 points, followed by Koree Stillwell with 13, Brooklyn Douglass four, Shae Durgan four, Reanna Prentiss two and Sophie Rennie two.

Vikings win rivalry game

Noel Williams scored 14 points while Moriah got 10 points each from Gwen Eichen and Sage Baker in a 46-25 win over rival Ticonderoga Friday.

Kennady Allen added five points for the Vikings, with Zoe Olcott scoring four and Alexis Snyder three.

Kaelyn Rice had 11 points for the Sentinels, while Kennedy Davis scored six, Cassidy Mattison three, Molly Price two, Jade Charboneau two and Sophia Dorsett one.

Hornets defeat Eagles

Abbi Crahan had 19 points and Alyssa Hemingway added 18 as the two had 37 of Plattsburgh High’s 58 points in a 58-26 win over Beekmantown Friday.

Calli Fitzwater added seven points, with Kennedi LaValley scoring four, T. Young four, Julia Yocum two, Lacy Wright two and Jodi Muuray two.

Anna Drapeau had eight points to lead the Eagles, followed by Jhenna Trombley with seven, Alexis Provost 4, Bella Brown three, Aleyah Lafountain two and Hailey Williams two.

Red Storm top Lumberjacks

Susan Stevens and Kelsey Leeret scored 12 points each and Alex LaDue added 11 as Saranac Lake scored a 45-20 win over Tupper Lake Saturday.

“I thought we came out ready to play on defense and it lead to some easy baskets on the break,” said coach Chad LaDue. “We did a nice job on sharing the ball and for the first time this year we had three players in double digits with 6 players scoring.”

Nora Glover added six points, while Olivia Bell and Serena Stevens each scored two.