CVAC Girls hoops: Couture nears milestone as Chiefs win

PLATTSBURGH | The Saranac varsity girls basketball team got out to a 32-15 lead over Plattsburgh High Thursday, scoring a 46-25 win in the penultimate game to their regular season.

Payton Couture scored 23 to lead the Chiefs, putting her at 995 career points entering Friday’s home game against Beekmantown.

Sydney Myers added 13, while Hannah Peroza scored five, Kayla Myers three and Grace Patterson two.

Alyssa Hemingway led the Hornets with seven points as Jodi Murray scored five, Kennedi LaValley four, Abbi Crahan three, Julia Yocum three, Calli Fitzwater two and Tessa Seifert two.

Indians defeat Eagles

Peru took a 20-10 lead into halftime, adding 10 more points to their advantage before the final horn in a 40-20 win over Beekmantown Thursday.

Kortney McCarthy scored 14 points for the Eagles, while Kayleigh Jackson added 13, Bella Bedard nine, Emily Beattie four, Tynicia Hendrix three and Aofie Lawliss one.

Anna Drapeau had nine points for the Eagles, while Jhenna Trombley scored six, Avery Durgan three, Faith Whitney three and Kiera Regan three.

Bobcats pull away from Sentinels

Northern Adirondack outscored Ticonderoga 25-8 in the second half to score a 51-33 win Thursday.

Kira LaBarge scored 14 points for the victors, while Brynne Gilmore scored 11, Anna Brown nine, Alexis Belrose five, Isabella Gilmore four, MacKenna LaBarge four, Rhylee Poupore two and Aiden Lambert two.

Kaelyn Rice had 10 points for the Sentinels, with Sophia Dorsett adding nine, Jade Charboneau three, Kennedy Davis three, Lorelei Leerkes two, and Molly Price two.

Patriots top Red Storm

Eight players scored for AuSable Valley as a 28-11 halftime lead turned into a 57-29 victory for the Patriots.

Cora Long scored 11 points in the win, while Brooklyn Douglass added 10, Reanna Prentiss nine, Koree Stillwell nine, Lilley Keyser five, Sara Richards five, Shea Durgan four and Jordyn Pelkey four.

Kelsey Leeret had 17 points to pace the Red Storm, followed by Alex LaDue’s four, Susan Stevens with four and Serena Stevens with two.