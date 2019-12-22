CVAC girls hoops: Indians earn non-league victory

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kayleigh Jackson led Peru with 16 points in a win over Lowville Friday.

CANTON | Kayleigh Jackson scored 16 points for the Peru varsity girls basketball team in a 61-43 win over Lowville on the opener of the Don Petty Memorial Tournament Friday.

“It was a good team effort-everyone contributed,” said coach Eric Dubay. “Kayleigh Jackson had a great game, leading the team with 16 points, five steals, five assists and six rebounds. I was proud of the way we shared the ball and attacked their zone, it is never easy to travel but we were able to capitalize on a strong defensive effort. Lowville was a solid team but we were able to knock them out of rhythm defensively and they were never able to get it going.”

Kortney McCarthy added 12 points for the Indians, while Bri Brousseau scored 10, Kelly Sarbou nine, Aofie Lawliss seven, Emily Beattie seven and Emma St. Denis two.

Patriots defeat Sentinels

AuSable Valley built up a 19-6 first half lead en route to a 45-24 win over Ticonderoga Friday.

Cora Long led the Patriots with 14 points, while Shea Durgan scored 10, Koree Stillwell seven, Reanna Prentiss six, Lilley Keyser six and Kate Knapp two.

Jade Charboneau, Sophia Dorsett and Molly Price each scored six points for the Sentinels, with Kennedy Davis scoring four and Kaelyn Rice two.