CVAC girls hoops: Indians pull away Patriots

× Expand Jill Lobdell Kortney McCarthy had 17 points in Peru’s win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

PERU | A 23-8 opening half gave the Peru varsity girls basketball team the edge it would need in a 50-28 win over AuSable Valley Thursday.

“I think we played a good game defensively,” said Peru coach Eric Dubay. “Kayleigh Jackson did a fantastic job on (Koree) Stillwell and played with a lot of intensity most of the game. AuSable kept it close through the first quarter, but we were able to go on a run in the second. I really liked that it was a team effort with the whole team hitting shots during that run and we were able to key up on the defensive end.”

Bri Brousseau and Kortney McCarthy led the Indians with 18 and 17 points, respectively, while Emily Beattie scored six, Jackson five, Emma St. Denis two, Tynicia Hendrix two and Aofie Lawliss one.

Lilley Keyser led the Patriots with nine points as Sophie Rennie added five, Reanna Prentiss four, Brooklyn Douglass three, Reese Shambo three, Cora Long three and Stillwell one.

Cougars top Red Storm

Three players scored in double digits on a balanced night for Northeastern Clinton in a 64-24 win over Saranac Lake.

Abby Racine and Bryn Sample each scored 12 points for the Cougars, as Marlie Sample added 11, Brinley LaFountain eight, Kya McComb six, Taylor Goodrow five, Chelsea Guerin four, Bailee LaFountain four and Ellie Prairie two.

Alex LaDue led the Red Storm with 13 points with Olivia Bell scoring four, Serena Stevens two, Susan Stevens two, Kelsey Leerett two and Nora Glover one.

Chiefs defeat Vikings

A 28-8 halftime lead gave Saranac the momentum it would need in a 51-24 win over Moriah.

Payton Couture scored 23 points for the Chiefs, while Allison Garman added 12, Kayla Myers four, Raegan Mulverhill three, Lia Parker three, Sydney Myers three and Hannah Peroza three.

Noel Williams scored 10 points for the Vikings, followed by Zoe Olcott with five, Kennady Allen four, Gwen Eichen three and Avery Briggs two.

Bobcats score big in second against Eagles

Northern Adirondack scored 24 points in each half against Beekmantown Thursday, outscoring the Eagles 24-13 in the second 16 to score a 48-35 win.

Alexis Belrose and Kira LaBarge each scored 14 points in the win, while Anna Brown added seven, MacKenna LaBarge six, Brynne Gilmore three, Rhylee Poupore two and Aiden Lambert two.

Kiera Regan had nine points and Faith Whitney eight for the Eagles, with Bella Brown adding five, Avery Durgan four, Aleyah Lafountain three, Frankie Beaird two and Anna Drapeau two.

Hornets find offense early v Sentinels

Plattsburgh High jumped out to a 26-7 lead over Ticonderoga as Abbi Crahan scored 14 points in a 39-24 win over the Sentinels.

Kennedi LaValley added 10 points, while Alyssa Hemingway had six, Jodi Murray three, Lacy Wright two, Julia Yocum two and Parker two.

Molly Price scored nine for the Sentinels, while Jade Charboneau, Kennedy Davis and Kaelyn Rice each had four points, Makayla Huestis two and Cassidy Mattison one.