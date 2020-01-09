CVAC girls hoops: Indians score win over Bobcats

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kortney McCarthy scored 18 points for the Peru girls varsity basketball team in a win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

PERU | Kortney McCarthy and Kayleigh Jackson each scored 18 points as the Peru varsity girls basketball team, already ahead by nine, used a 34-20 second half to score a 58-25 win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

“It was a hard fought, physical contest,” said Peru coach Eric Dubay. “NAC did a good job doubling down on (Bri) Brousseau and McCarthy and Jackson were able to capitalize. I thought we did a great job defensively tonight. We hustled for loose balls and were able to capitalize on mistakes. I though Kelly Sarbou played a great game defensively tonight, as a Senior captain she does a lot of little things that don’t show up in the stats but are integral to a successful team.”

Brousseau added eight points in the win, while Emma St. Denis scored three, Tynicia Hendrix two and Bella Bedard two.

Brynne Gilmore and Alexis Belrose scored seven points for the Bobcats, with Isabella Gilmore adding four, Kira LaBarge four, MacKenna LaBarge three, Aiden Lambert two and Rhylee Poupore one.

Chiefs handle Red Storm

Payton Couture scored 29 points for the Saranac girls varsity basketball team in a 53-33 win over Saranac Lake Wednesday.

Lexie Denis added 10 points in the win, while Sydney Myers scored six, Raegan Mulverhill three, Grace Patterson three, Lia Parker one and Grace Reil one.

“Tonight we got to play against on of the best teams on the section and it showed,” said Saranac Lake coach Chad LaDue. “I was please on our effort in the second half and it was nice to see Kelsey Leeret bounce back with six three-pointers and a team high 20 points for us.”

Alex LaDue added five points for the Red Storm, while Susan Stevens and Nora Glover each scored four.

Eagles handle Sentinels

Jhenna Trombley and Kiera Regan each scored nine points as Beekmantown scored a 41-23 win over Ticonderoga Wednesday.

Anna Drapeau added seven points with Brown scoring four. Avery Durgan, Alexis Provost, Zoe Danville, Hailey Williams, Jillian Martin and Aleyah Lafountain all scored two points for the Eagles.

Kaelyn Rice led the Sentinels with 14 points as Cassidy Mattison scored four, Kennedy Davis three and Aurelia Leerkes two.

Vikings defeat Hornets

Moriah outscored Plattsburgh High, 22-17, in the second half to pull away for a 37-29 win Wednesday.

Zoe Olcott led the Vikings with 11 points, while Sage Baker added nine, Noel Williams eight, Avery Briggs four, Gwen Eichen three and Kennady Allen two.

Alyssa Hemingway had 11 points for the Hornets, with Abbi Crahan adding eight, Calli Fitzwater six and Kennedi LaValley four.