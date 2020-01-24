CVAC girls hoops: Indians top Vikings

× Expand Keith Lobdell Kayleigh Jackson had seven points in Peru’s win over Moriah Thursday.

PORT HENRY | Bri Brousseau scored 15 points as the Peru varsity girls basketball team scored a 49-38 win over Moriah Thursday.

Kortney McCarthy added 11 points, while Emily Beattie added eight, Kayleigh Jackson seven, Kelly Sarbou six and Aofie Lawliss two.

Sage Baker led the Vikings with 14 points, while Gwen Eichen added five, Alexis Snyder four, Kennady Allen four, Cassidy Rushby four, Zoe Olcott four and Noel Williams three.

Racine leads Cougars over Sentinels

Abby Racine scored 20 points as Northeastern Clinton took a 44-10 halftime lead en route to a 62-21 win Thursday.

Marlie Sample scored eight points in the win, with Audi Hollister scoring eight, Kya McComb five, Bryn Sample five, Bailee LaFountain five, Ellie Prairie four, Brinley LaFountain four and Cheslea Guerin three.

Molly Price scored six points for the Sentinels as Cassidy Mattison scored five, Makayla Huestis four, Sophia Dorsett three, Jade Charboneau two and Kaelyn Rice one.

Couture nets double-double v. Bobcats

Payton Couture combined 23 points and 13 rebounds, moving to 898 career points in Saranac’s 53-39 win over Northern Adirondack Thursday.

Allison Garman had 10 points, while Sydney Myers had eight points and 10 boards, Lia Parker six points, Raegan Mulverhill three, Kayla Myers two and Grace Patterson one.

Alexis Belrose scored 13 points for the Bobcats, followed by Brynne Gilmore with nine, MacKenna LaBarge eight, Kira LaBarge six, Aiden Lambert two and Anna Brown one.

Hornets outlast Patriots

Plattsburgh High outscored AuSable Valley 30-25 in the second half to earn a 54-46 victory Thursday, led by 20 points from Abbi Crahan and a double-double of 14 points and 10 rebounds from Calli Fitzwater.

Jodi Murray added eight points in the win with Kennedi LaValley and Alyssa Hemigway scoring five and Lacy Wright two.

Koree Stillwell led the Patriots with 25 points, while Cora Long added 12, Reanna Prenitss four, Brooklyn Douglass four and Sophie Rennie one.

Drapeau leads Eagles

Anna Drapeau scored 14 points as Beekmantown jumped out to a 24-14 halftime lead in defeating Saranac Lake, 45-28, Thursday.

Kiera Regan scored eight points in the win, while Faith Whitney scored five, Jhenna Trombley four, Bella Brown four, Avery Durgan two, Alexis Provost two, Zoe Danville two, Jillian Martin two, Frankie Beaird one and Hailey Williams one.

Kelsey Leerett led the Red Storm with seven points, followed by Nora Glover with six, Susan Stevens four, Alex LaDue three, Olivia Bell two, Serena Stevens two and Jasmine Bova two.