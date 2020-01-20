CVAC girls hoops: Indians win tough contest against Eagles

PERU — Peru jumped out to a 26-17 first half lead en route to a 49-33 win over Beekmantown Jan. 17.

Coach Eric Dubay said the Indians had trouble with field goal percentage against the Indians.

“It was a cold shooting night for both teams, we left a lot of points on the line there,” Dubay said. “Our bigs were able to control the paint and our guards did a good job of looking for them.”

Bri Brousseau was a force in the interior, scoring 21 rebounds while grabbing 21 rebounds in the win for the Indians.

“Bri was just unstoppable with 21 and 21, she was a force inside and played a great game defensively too, altering shots in the paint,” said Dubay.

Kortney McCarthy added 18 points and 12 rebounds.

“Kortney McCarthy had a solid game with 18 points and 12 rebounds and was able attack the glass and finish at the basket,” said Dubay.

Kayleigh Jackson added six points for the Indians, while Kelly Sarbou had two.

Ana Drapeau and Avery Durgan each scored seven points for the Eagles, with Aleyah Lafountain scoring six and Kiera Regan five.

“Coach Durpey had the Beekmantown girls ready to play and we had hard time pulling away from them,” Dubay said. “Every time it seemed like we were going to pull away, they made a run-they had it at two during the third. I think we did an excellent job defensively in the fourth quarter, knocking in a few quick shots and creating turnovers. It was a hard fought game.”

Chiefs defeat Hornets

While starting slow, the Saranac girls varsity basketball team got things rolling against Plattsburgh High Jan. 17, scoring a 45-19 win.

Payton Couture scored 16 points to lead the Chiefs, while Sydney Myers had 11 points to go with eight steals, Lexie Denis five points, Grace Reil four, Grace Patterson three, Lia Parker three and Allison Garman three.

Calli Fitzwater led the Hornets with seven points, with Alyssa Hemingway adding six, Kennedi LaValley three and Lacy Wright two.

Patriots defeat Red Storm

Koree Stillwell had 22 points while Sophie Rennie added 13 and Cora Long 11 in AuSable Valley’s 67-41 win over Saranac Lake Jan. 17.

Brooklyn Douglass added nine points in the win, with Lilley Keyser adding four and Reanna Prentiss three.

“We were able to play with them in the first half and then to start the third AuSable went on a run and we were never able to get it back,” said Red Storm coach Chad LaDue. “I thought they shot the ball well in the second half. One thing I have been able to say all year is our girls play hard and then did that again.”

Nora Glover had 17 points and seven rebounds for the Red Storm, while Susan Stevens scored 12, Alex LaDue four and Serena Stevens two.

Bobcats double up Sentinels

Alexis Belrose scored 18 points as Northern Adirondack scored a 51-25 win over Ticonderoga Jan. 17.

Kira LaBarge and Anna Brown scored eight points each, while MacKenna LaBarge added four, Rhylee Poupore three, Brynne Gilmore three and Morgan Lawrence two.

Jade Charboneau had seven points for the Sentinel, with Molly Price scoring six, Kennedy Davis four, Sophia Dorsett three, Kaelyn Rice two and Mikayla Huestis two.