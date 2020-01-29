CVAC girls hoops: Late Patriots run key in win over Vikings

× Expand Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Cora Long dribbles baseline around Moriah defender Gwen Eichen.

CLINTONVILLE | Eight grader Reese Shambo and Koree Stillwell combined for 11 of 12 points in an AuSable Valley fourth quarter run to give the Patriots a 43-33 win over Moriah Tuesday.

With AVCS leading 29-27, Shambo scored the first four points of the game deciding 12-1 run, while Stillwell connected on a three, a field goal and pair of free throws. Both players had 12 points in the win, while Cora Long added a free throw as one of her three points.

“I have been pretty nervous being called up but once the game starts I am getting used to playing with them and I am happy to be contributing,” said Shambo, playing in her second varsity game.

“We really needed to pull this one out because we want to be as high as possible going into sectionals,” said Stillwell. “I feel we are playing really well right now and getting our groove back. We needed to work on getting better shots in offense and making them.”

Stillwell also credited Shambo for her work on the glass.

“She’s doing pretty good. She is getting some big boards and points.”

“Tonight I saw effort on the defensive side of the basket which is what we have been lacking for a while,” said Patriots coach Roger Long. “We have struggled to box out, move our feet and get back on defense. Tonight the kids did that and forced Moriah into a half court game and gave us the chance to win the game.”

Shea Durgan, Hailey Bombard and Lilley Keyser each scored four points for the Patriots, while Brooklyn Douglass scored two, Reanna Prentiss one and Sophie Rennie one.

For the Vikings, Noel Williams scored 11 points, while Gwen Eichen added 10. Alexis Snyder, Kennady Allen and Zoe Olcott each scored four points.

Cougars get past Eagles

Northeastern Clinton took a 25-point lead into halftime of their 61-23 win over Beekmantown Tuesday, as Marlie Sample led the Cougars with 16 points.

Abby Racine added 13 points in the win, while Bryn Sample scored 10, Kya McComb eight, Chelsea Guerin four, Ellie Prairie four, Brinley Lafountain three, Bailee Lafountain two and Audi Hollister one.

Faith Whitney led the Eagles with eight points as Kiera Regan scored six, Avery Durgan two, Anna Drapeau two, Hailey Williams two, Aleyah Lafountain two and Zoe Danvlle one.

Indians defeat Hornets

Peru used a 24-16 opening quarter to establish a lead they would not give back in a 47-35 win over Plattsburgh High Tuesday.

Bri Brousseau had 19 points to pace the Indians, while Kortney McCarthy added 10, Kayleigh Jackson nine, Emily Beattie six, Bella Bedard four, Kelly Sarbou two and Tynicia Hendrix two.

Alyssa Hemingway led the Hornets with 12 points, with Kennedi LaValley scoring eight, Abbi Crahan seven, Lacy Wright four and Calli Fitzwater four.

Bobcats big in second half

Northern Adirondack used a 35-24 second half to pull away from Saranac Lake in a 61-34 win Tuesday.

Alexis Belrose led a balanced scoring attack for the Bobcats with 13 points, while Brynne Gilmore scored 12, Kira LaBarge nine, Morgan Lawrence six, Aiden Lambert six, Anna Brown six, Rhylee Poupore four, MacKenna LaBarge three and Emily VanValkenburg two.

“Aiden Lambert gave us great minutes tonight and Morgan Lawrence had a strong second half,” said Bobcat coach Dennis LaBarge. “Nora Glover had a strong second half with eight points and Alex LaDue worked hard on defense.”

Kelsey Leeret finished with 12 points for the Red Storm as Glover scored eight, Susan Stevens six. Serena Stevens four, LaDue two and Olivia Bell two.