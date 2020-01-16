CVAC girls hoops: Saranac scores win over Patriots

× Expand Keith Lobdell Payton Couture of Saranac finger rolls a ball to the basket as part of her 25-point night to help the Chiefs defeat AuSable Valley Wednesday.

CLINTONVILLE | The Saranac varsity girls basketball team jumped out to a 16-5 first quarter lead in scoring a 58-31 win over the AuSable Valley Patriots Wednesday.

Payton Couture led the Chiefs with 25 points while Allison Garman was also in double figures with 12.

“We moved the ball very well and got a lot of people involved,” said Couture. “We kept going and did not want to let up on moving the ball and keeping everyone active.”

Garman said she is still working on getting back into her groove after spending most of the first season sidelined with an injury.

“The game has been well-missed by me,” Garman said. “I have been getting back into the moves on the post and the footwork I need to get good looks at the basket.”

Sydney Myers added nine points for the Chiefs, while Lexie Denis scored five, Kayla Myers two, Lia Parker two, Grace Patterson two and Raegan Mulverhill one.

Cora Long led the Patriots with eight points in a game head coach Roger Long said was controlled by the defense of the Chiefs.

“We struggled with the defensive intensity Saranac played with throughout the game,” said Long. “Saranac’s size and speed were just too much for us to handle. I am hoping this is a game where we grow as a team and use it as motivation to improve as the season moves towards the playoffs.”

Koree Stillwell added seven points for the Patriots, while Brooklyn Douglas scored six, Lilley Keyser four, Shae Durgan four and Reanna Prentiss two.

Cougars handle Bobcats

The fifth ranked Northeastern Clinton girls varsity basketball team (NYSSWA Class B poll) had a 34-10 halftime lead in their 60-21 win over Northern Adirondack Wednesday.

Marlie Sample had 18 points to lead the Cougars on offense, while Audi Hollister added 10, Abby Racine eight, Kya McComb eight, Bailey LaFountain six, Chelsea Guerin four, Brinley LaFountain two, Taylor Goodrow two and Ellie Prairie two.

Alexis Belrose scored 11 points for the Bobcats, while Kira LaBarge and Brynne Gilmore each scored four. MacKenna LaBarge had two points.

Hornets pull away in second half

After a Saranac Lake rally made the score 25-22 heading into halftime, Plattsburgh High outscored the Red Storm 25-17 in the second half for a 50-39 win Wednesday.

“We had a tough first quarter trailing 14-2, and then came out in the second quarter and scored 20 to cut the lead to three at the half,” said Red Storm coach Chad LaDue. “We were in foul trouble all night and were outscored from the line 16-4.”

LaDue said his team fought hard in a loss.

“I could not be happier for how hard my girls played tonight. They could have let it get away after the first quarter but they keep on fighting and didn’t stop till the end as Jasmine Bova and Madison Clark had their best games of the year.”

Abbi Crahan scored 13 points to lead the Hornets, while Lacy Wright added 11, Kennedi LaValley eight, Calli Fitzwater seven and Alyssa Hemingway five.

Kelsey Leeret had 12 points to lead the Red Storm, with Bova scoring eight, Nora Glover seven, Clark five, Serena Stevens three, Susan Stevens two and Alex LaDue two.

Vikings get win

Moriah outscored Beekmantown 18-5 in the opening 16 minutes on their way to a 38-20 win Wednesday.

In a balanced night of scoring for the Vikings, Sage Baker had eight points, while Gwen Eichen scored seven, Noel Williams six, Alexis Snyder six, Zoe Olcott six, Kennady Allen three and Avery Briggs two.

Kiera Regan scored six for the Eagles, while Jhenna Trombley and Anna Drapeau each scored five. Avery Durgan and Alexis Provost each had two points.

Indians surge to lead

Kortney McCarthy and Bri Brousseau were key in Peru’s 67-31 win over Ticonderoga Wednesday.

McCarthy scored 16 points to lead the Indians, with Brousseau adding 15. Kayleigh Jackson was also in double figures with 13, while Emma St. Denis scored eight, Kelly Sarbou seven, Emily Beattie six and Bella Bedard two.

Sophia Dorsett had the hot hand for the Sentinels, as the eighth grader connected on five three-pointers for a 15 point game. Molly Price added five points, while Kaeyln Rice scored four, Cassidy Mattison three, Jade Charboneau three and Kennedy Davis one.