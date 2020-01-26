CVAC girls track: Hornets edge Indians in meet 5

× Expand Jill Lobdell Ticonderoga’s Kirsten Strum was part of the Sentinels’ victorious 640 relay team Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh High girls varsity indoor track and field team scored a 1.67 point win over Peru in the fifth CVAC meet of the season Saturday.

The Hornets had 119.33 points, followed by Peru (118), Ticonderoga, AuSable Valley, Saranac, Beekmantown, Saranac Lake and Moriah/Boquet Valley.

Abi Batu-Tiako continued her strong season in the 55 hurdles, beating Peru’s Abby Bruce and Beekmantown’s Samantha DeMeter to the line while also winning the high jump over sister Tabi Batu-Tiako and Saranac Lake’s Nalia Cecunjanin and the triple jump over Beekmantown’s Angelina Lyons and AuSable Valley’s Jenna Stanley.

Phoebe Bruso won the 300 for the Hornets over Kennedy Ritter of Beekmantown and Kaitlyn Caron of Peru, while Kennedy Baker led the Hornets in a sweep of the podium along with Gabriella Laundry and Ninah Kelihananui.

Lyons won the 55 dash over Caron and Baker; with the Peru quartet of Harley Gainer, Bruce, Jennifer Owens and Sara Crippen won the 3,200 relay; AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast led Moriah/Boquet Valley’s Sophia McKiernan and Gainer in the 1,500 and McKiernan and Crippen in the 1,000; the Ticonderoga team of Anna McDonald, Kirsten Strum, Madalynn Hubbard and Lizzie Rich winning the 640 relay; Crippen beat out PHS teammates Lexi Neale and Emilee Geiger in the 600; Owens won the 3,000; Amber Timmons, Angelina Trudeau, Danika Davis and Taylor Fletcher of Peru winning the 1,600 relay; Lizzie Rich won over Abby Duquette of Saranac and Mia Sanford of Saranac Lake in the shot put; and Sanford bested Duquette and Saranac’s Madison Dubrey in the weight throw.