CVAC honors cheer all-stars

× Expand File photos Members of the CVAC competitive cheerleading all-star team.

PLATTSBURGH | The CVAC has announced the all-star list for competitive cheering for the 2018-19 season.

All-around all-stars include Emily Boire of NCCS, Heather Chateauneuf of NCCS, Taylor Druesedow of Saranac, Emily Gangi of Moriah, Sabrina LaGrave of Saranac, Sydney Langey of Moriah, Faith Nisen of PHS, Kazlyn Parent of Peru and Hannah Pelkey of Peru.

Other all stars included Sarah Anderson (Moriah), Sarah Davidson (PHS), Nevaeh Hendrix (Peru), Alexis Kerr (NAC), Bailey LaBarge (NAC), Rethalynn Liberty (Peru), Katera Poupore (NCCS), Aaliyah Prather (PHS) and Ashton Wright (NAC). Samantha Disco (NCCS), Emily Estes (Beekmantown), Shyanna Bushey (PHS), Kiara Colgan (NAC), Carlie McCoy (Saranac), Reagan Rostack (Beekmantown), Adriana Zaffuto (Beekmantown), Carly Eagle (PHS), Lilly Huchro (Moriah), Heaven Franklin (Beekmantown), Olivia Perry (Saranac) and Morgan Sadowski (Moriah).