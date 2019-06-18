CVAC, MVAC announce softball all stars

× Expand File photos The MVAC first team all stars include, from top left, MVP Shawna McIntosh, Hannah Palmer, Kaeli Brack, Brianna Cornwright, Sarah Chandler, Amelia Stevens, Molly Showers, Sienna Secor, Kate VanAuken and Maria Baker.

PLATTSBURGH | A number of local student-athletes have been named to the all star teams in Section VII for the 2019 softball season.

In the CVAC, Northern Adirondack’s Anna Brown was named the Most Outstanding Pitcher award winner, while Saranac’s Samantha Wells won the Most Outstanding Player award. In the MVAC, Crown Point’s Shawna McIntosh was named the Most Valuable Player in the league.

CVAC

The All-CVAC team include Samantha Wells (Saranac), Alyssa Hemingway (Plattsburgh High), Emily Beattie (Peru), Anna Drapeau (Beekmantown), Saidi St, Andrews (Ticonderoga), Emily Purkey (Ticonderoga), Anna Brown (NAC), Marissa Gibbs (Saranac Lake) and Emma Prentiss (AVCS).

Division I CVAC all stars include Wells, Hemingway, Beattie, Drapeau, Emma Goslin (Saranac), Kya McComb (NCCS), Delaney McCormick (PHS), Calli Fitzwater (PHS), Allie Beattie (Peru) and Bailey Carter (Beekmantown).

Division II CVAC all stars include St. Andrews, Purkey, Brown, Gibbs, Prentiss, Danaya Patterson (LPCS), Kira LaBarge (NAC), Reanna Prentiss (AVCS) and Sarah Anderson (Moriah).

Honorable mention all stars include Grace Crawford (LPCS), Sophie Rennie (AVCS), Katie Gay (SLCS), Monica-Lynn Charland (NAC), Karyssa Alkinburgh (Ti), Emma Hayes (Moriah), Payton Couture (Saranac), Paige Letourneau (NCCS), Brooke Ruest (Beekmantown), Olivia Bousquet (Peru) and Abbi Crahan (PHS).

The co-coaches of the year were Eric Mullen of Ticonderoga and Sam Campbell of Saranac, while the Ray Holmes sportsmanship award went to Lake Placid.

MVAC

Members of the MVAC first team include Crown Point’s Hannah Palmer; Bolton/Schroon Lake’s Katelyn VanAuken, Molly Showers, Maria Baker and Sienna Secor; ELW’s Brianna Cornwright, Kaeli Brack and Sarah Chandler; and Chazy’s Amelia Stevens.

Second team all stars include Chazy’s Emmy Moak and Olivia McLennan; Willsboro’s Lily Nolette, Sierra Bronson, Samantha Harrison and Desiree Cassavaugh; and ELW’s Analise Burdo, Abbey Schwoebel, Bree Hunsdon and Abby Monty.

The coach of the year was awarded to ELW’s Jim Monty, while the sportsmanship award went to Willsboro and Chazy.