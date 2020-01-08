CVAC, MVAC name scholar athletes

Members of the Fall 2019 John J Hebert All Academic Team in the Champlain Valley Athletic Association.
PLATTSBURGH | The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has named the fall recipients of the 2019-20 John J. Hebert All Academic Teams. They are as follows:
AuSable Valley: Richard Weerts and Lily Potthast
Beekmantown: Grant Decker and Elizabeth Hynes
Lake Placid: Remi Borden and Sara McKillip
Moriah: Mike Demarais and Jaiden Varmette
Northeastern Clinton: Kya McComb and Noah Dragoon
Northern Adirondack: Alexis Pitts
Peru: Sara Crippen and Thomas Dubay
Plattsburgh High: Alexander Fuller and Alexandra Hartnett
Saranac: Connor Recore and Rachael Woodruff
Saranac Lake: Jackson Small and Rosemary Crowley
Seton Catholic: Luke Moore and Avery Turner
Ticonderoga: Hunter Jordon and Katherine Gallipo
MVAC names fall scholar athletes
The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has named the following student-athletes as members of the fall 2019 scholar athlete team:
Boquet Valley - Seniors Lucas Spilling and Maggie Ploufe
Chazy - Seniors Gabe Huchro and Olivia Rotella
Crown Point - Senior Dylan Sours and Mya Pertak
Indian Lake - Sophomore Logan Collins and senior Callie Roberts
Johnsburg - Sophomore Gabe Powers and junior Hunter Mulvey
Keene - Junior Harvey Runyon and senior Alyssa Summo
Long Lake - Junior Jose Ramos and senior Syana Sandiford
Minerva - Junior Katherine Wimberly
Newcomb - Senior Zachary Phelps
Schroon Lake - Seniors Mike Foote and Victoria Buell
Wells - Seniors Tyler Bolerbuch and Maygan Robinson
Willsboro - Seniors Jared Ball and Samantha Harrison.