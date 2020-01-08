CVAC, MVAC name scholar athletes

× Expand Members of the Fall 2019 John J Hebert All Academic Team in the Champlain Valley Athletic Association.

PLATTSBURGH | The Champlain Valley Athletic Conference has named the fall recipients of the 2019-20 John J. Hebert All Academic Teams. They are as follows:

AuSable Valley: Richard Weerts and Lily Potthast

Beekmantown: Grant Decker and Elizabeth Hynes

Lake Placid: Remi Borden and Sara McKillip

Moriah: Mike Demarais and Jaiden Varmette

Northeastern Clinton: Kya McComb and Noah Dragoon

Northern Adirondack: Alexis Pitts

Peru: Sara Crippen and Thomas Dubay

Plattsburgh High: Alexander Fuller and Alexandra Hartnett

Saranac: Connor Recore and Rachael Woodruff

Saranac Lake: Jackson Small and Rosemary Crowley

Seton Catholic: Luke Moore and Avery Turner

Ticonderoga: Hunter Jordon and Katherine Gallipo

MVAC names fall scholar athletes

The Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference has named the following student-athletes as members of the fall 2019 scholar athlete team:

Boquet Valley - Seniors Lucas Spilling and Maggie Ploufe

Chazy - Seniors Gabe Huchro and Olivia Rotella

Crown Point - Senior Dylan Sours and Mya Pertak

Indian Lake - Sophomore Logan Collins and senior Callie Roberts

Johnsburg - Sophomore Gabe Powers and junior Hunter Mulvey

Keene - Junior Harvey Runyon and senior Alyssa Summo

Long Lake - Junior Jose Ramos and senior Syana Sandiford

Minerva - Junior Katherine Wimberly

Newcomb - Senior Zachary Phelps

Schroon Lake - Seniors Mike Foote and Victoria Buell

Wells - Seniors Tyler Bolerbuch and Maygan Robinson

Willsboro - Seniors Jared Ball and Samantha Harrison.