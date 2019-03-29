CVAC names gymnastics all-stars

× Expand File photos Members of the CVAC all-star gymnastics team, listed in story starting at top left.

PLATTSBURGH | The CVAC has announced the all-star gymnastics team for the 2018-19 season.

The team is led by the top three all-around gymnasts from the Section VII championships in Peru’s Allie Timmons, Beekmantown’s Nate Sarnow and Peru’s Maddie Witkiewicz.

All-stars also include Lauren Gonyo (Beekmantown), Paige Gricoski (Beekmantown), Frankie Beaird (Beekmantown), Dakota Tender (Plattsburgh High), Rylee Desso (Peru), Kennedy Beyer (Peru), McKalyie Taylor (Peru), MiKayla Karkoski (Plattsburgh High), Jenna Swyers (Peru), Olivia Tarabula (Peru) and Christine Bresnahan (Plattsburgh High).

Honorable mention selections include Sabrina Burgess (Plattsburgh High), Olivia Boyette (Beekmantown), Hailey McNamara (Beekmantown), Jacobi Briscoe (Beekmantown), Gianna Coryea (Plattsburgh High), Rhyann King (Plattsburgh High) and Kennedy Baker (Plattsburgh High).