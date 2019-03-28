CVAC senior night held

× Mistre Newton of Saranac Lake drives to the basket during the CVAC Senior All-Star Game March 19.

PLATTSBURGH | The seniors of CVAC basketball hit the hardwood at Seton Catholic Central School to represent their school one final time at the CVAC Senior All-Star Game March 19, with both boys and girls teams in action.

The night also featured the naming of the CVAC all-star teams, along with three-point and slam dunk competitions.

“We get to play with the girls that we competed with all these years and it’s pretty fun,” said Moriah’s McKenzie Sprague, whose high school career ended with five Section VII championships and the top spot on the Viking’s all-time scoring list for girls.

“We made it to the final four twice. We made it again to the sectional championship that we won five times since I’ve been on varsity,” Sprague said. “Both (Madison Olcott) and I scored 1,000 points. It was nice to end with the scoring record. I worked hard to do it.”

“I would say that I had a pretty successful career,” added Olcott, who also went five-for-five with Sprague in sectional titles. “Every year that I played we got a sectional title and two final four appearances, which is pretty amazing when it’s never been done before. I know we lost this year, but overall, I wouldn’t say I was disappointed at all of what we did and I’m happy.”

Northeastern Clinton’s Gabby Dumas also said going to a final four with the Cougars was a highlight of her career.

“That is probably the highlight of my life in basketball,” said Dumas, who added it was nice to talk with the other seniors at the game.

“We talk about a bunch of things like college and what we plan to do,” she said. “We don’t talk about basketball even though it is the main thing we have in common.”

Saranac Lake’s Mistre Newton was one player who talked about her post-high-school plans and basketball.

“I hope to play in college for the clubs while I study to become a doctor,” she said. “I love basketball. It’s my favorite sport. I like watching it and love to watch the college teams play.”

Other players also reminisced on their time on the court in their final high school season.

“I think it’s nice to round out the year with all the seniors,” Peru’s Ally Post said. “It’s nice to play one last time and just play and have fun. I think this year was a good year for (Peru), making it to the sectional finals. We came together at the end of the season, and I’m proud of how we played and put up a fight.”

“I like playing with the players I had to play against and it’s nice to see everybody’s talent,” said Saidi St. Andrews of Ticonderoga. “Playing the sectional game against AuSable was a great moment this season because we worked together and it was very exciting.”

Photo by Jill Lobdell AuSable Valley’s Mason Douglas goes up for a jam in the CVAC slam dunk contest, part of the CVAC Senior All-Star Game March 19. More photos from this event, along with the MVAC Senior games, can be found online at mycapture.suncommunitynews.com.

BOYS TAKE THE COURT

Northern Adirondack’s Reed Lashway was named as the MVP of the CVAC during the awards portion of the night.

“It’s fun playing with all these guys,” Lashway said. “We were able to win a lot of games this season and the fans were great. It was exciting to find out that I had been chosen as the MVP.”

For Moriah’s Jerin Sargent, the night was a chance to reflect on a career that included bringing home a state championship.

“Number one in my career is definitely winning the state championship,” Sargent said. “Nothing will ever beat that. That was the best. Going to Binghamton is always fun.”

“It was fun to play with the best competition that we played with for the past couple of years,” Ticonderoga’s Colton Huestis said.

“I’m just going to go out there and have fun,” Plattsburgh High’s Bailey Pombrio said. “Definitely winning the sectional championship was a highlight of my career.”

“It’s been a fun and a long career,” AuSable Valley’s Mason Douglas said. “As a freshman, I got to move up and see the guys and be at the final four. I like watching them play, they were a great group of guys.”