CVAC spikers ‘Volley for a Cure’

× Expand Photo provided The Plattsburgh High Hornets hosted the Beekmantown Eagles as part of the third annual Volley for a Cure fundraiser to benefit the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center. Teams throughout the CVAC will be hosting their own Volley for a Cure night during the regular season.

PLATTSBURGH | For the third season, volleyball games played in the Champlain Valley Athletic Conference are playing for more than bumps, sets and kills as they participate in the third annual “Volley for a Cure” fundraiser for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center.

“We raised $500 our first year and $3,000 our second year,” said Plattsburgh High coach Cindy McMahon. “Our goal this year is $8,000 and so far we have raised $6,065.”

Local teams have been and will continue to host Volley for a Cure events during their regular season games, with Plattsburgh High hosting an event against Beekmantown Oct. 15 and the Eagles doing the same when they hosted AuSable Valley Oct. 16, along with Saranac hosting an event as they take on the Hornets.

A popular feature of the event is the Volley for a Cure t-shirts which are sold as part of the fundraising.

“Two years ago we implemented t-shirts into it and this year we implemented the whole of Section VII Volleyball into it,” McMahon said. “Every team bought t-shirts, collected donations and are hosting their own Volley For a Cure match. We are hoping after everyone hosts, we will make our $8,000 goal.”

Organizing this year’s fundraiser with the backing of the other CVAC schools has been a huge boost, according to McMahon.

She also gave credit to the members of her varsity squad who helped to get everything ready for their night hosting a Volley for a Cure event.

“I couldn’t have done it without my athletes,” she said. “They truly pulled together and I feel like they learned more today than what a regular game was about. It was bigger than us tonight. It was for the Fitzpatrick Cancer Center.”