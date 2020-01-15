CVAC wrestling: Indians defeat Patriots on mats

× Expand Jill Lobdell Peru’s Liman Mal-lawgne takes a shot in his match at 182 against Isaiah Call of AuSable Valley Tuesday in a match win for the Indians.

PERU | The Peru varsity wrestling team recorded four pins and a five-point tech fall in a 71-18 win over AuSable Valley Tuesday,

The Indians received 36 points via forfeit, including in the three lightweight classes before Brayden Bushey won by third period fall at 120.

Connor Witkiewicz (138 - second), Liman Mal-lawgne (182 - first) and Tyler Ormsby (285 - first) also recorded pins, while Alijah Seymour scored a 16-0 tech fall win.

For the Patriots, Will Sprague scored a first minute fall at 126, while Mason Dubay had a first period fall at 152 and Ben Sprague recorded the quickest fall of the night, pinning his opponent in 34 seconds.

— Results from the Saranac v. Beekmantown match not submitted.