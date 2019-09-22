D-I boys teams score wins over D-II foes

× Expand Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Nik Hamel tries to dribble past Seton Catholic’s Josh Evans Sept. 21 as the Chiefs scored a 4-0 win over the Knights.

SARANAC | The Saranac Chiefs and Plattsburgh High Hornets each scored wins over a pair of Division II teams in the Northern Soccer League Sept. 21.

In Saranac, Nik Hamel had a strong game for the Chiefs as they scored a 4-0 win over Seton Catholic. Branden Ashley was in net for the shutout.

Meanwhile, in Plattsburgh, the Hornets scored a 4-1 win over Boquet Valley as Alex Tuller made eight saves in the win. Brandon Tromblee had 14 saves for the Griffins, who got their lone goal from Blake Liberi on an Aiden Lobdell assist.