D-III all star teams named in boys, girls basketball

Keith Lobdell Johnsburg-Minerva's Kate Wimberly was named the MVP for the MVAC Division III girls basketball season.

NORTH CREEK | Johnsburg-Minerva’s Kate Wimberly and Wells’ Byron Stuart were named the most valuable players in girls and boys basketball during the 2019-20 season in the Mountain and Valley Athletic Conference’s Division III.

Girls all stars

A junior, Wimberly led the first year merged program to a sectional appearance as a member of a team which will return all but one player next season.

Senior Sydney Selleck and junior Molly Deshetsky joined Wimberly as first team all stars from J-M, as did Indian Lake/Long Lake sophomore Alex Campbell, IL/LL sophomore Kaitlyn Cannan and Newcomb sophomore Jana Gilbert.

Second team all stars include IL/LL sophomore Emily DeShaw, IL/LL sophomore Kristina Oliver, Newcomb freshman Reece Hlavaty, J-M freshman Cassie Dunbar and Wells junior Alexis Brooks.

J-M coach Ryan Carpenter was named the D-III girls coach of the year, while the sportsmanship award went to Newcomb.

Boys all stars

Stuart, a junior who scored the game-winning basket in last year’s Section VII/Class D title game, was named the MVP in D-III and led the Indians back to the playoffs.

First team members include Wells senior Tyler Bolebruch, Wells senior Matt Richards, Newcomb senior Ethan Armstrong, Johnsburg-Minerva junior Anthony Galle and J-M senior Caleb Hughey.

Second team members include Wells junior Daniel Johnson, Newcomb senior Zachary Phelps, Newcomb’s Mason Allen, Indian Lake/Long Lake sophomore Garrett Hutchins and IL/LL sophomore Ken Immamura.

Wells senior Sebastian Beach, Newcomb senior Alvaro Santa Fe, J-M freshman Rodney Wolfe and IL/LL sophomore Jimmy Zampono received honorable mention awards.

Adam Clute of Wells was named the coach of the year, with the sportsmanship award went to Newcomb.