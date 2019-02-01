Darrah, Dukette strong against Blue Bombers

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Rhett Darrah scored four goals for the Saranac Lake Red Storm in a win over Lake Placid Thursday.

LAKE PLACID | Rhett Darrah and Alex Dukette had strong nights inside the blue line as the Saranac Lake Red Storm scored an 8-3 win over host Lake Placid in the opening game of the Winter Carnival Tournament.

Darrah scored four goals in the game while Dukette added three. Austen Reyell added five assists in the game while Dylan Amell added the eighth goal of the game and had two assists.

Ben Munn added two assists while Bailey Bartholomew, Quinn Peer and Carter Sturgeon had assists.

Hunter Wilmot had a goal and two assists on goals by Brendan Bullock and Hayden Plank. Cole Jacques, Jarrett Hathaway, Hunter Spotts and Noble Sawyer added assists.

Bruno Freeman made 18 saves for the Red Storm while Brayden Munn added 3. Anders Stanton made 24 saves for the Blue Bombers.