Defending their title at home: Red Storm dominate Class C XC field

× Expand Keith Lobdell For the Second year in a row, the Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team took to the stage at the NYSPHSAA championships to claim the Class C championship trophy.

PLATTSBURGH | With strong performances from their top five runners, it was not a matter of if for the Saranac Lake varsity boys cross country team at the NYSPHSAA state championships Nov. 16 at Plattsburgh State.

Keith Lobdell Peter Fogarty

It was a matter of by how much they would defend their Class C title.

The Red Storm posted a score of 28, earning a 61 point win over second place Syracuse-CBA to retain the state crown for a second year.

Peter Fogarty placed third overall in the Class C race in a time of 14:50.7, about nine seconds behind race leader Caleb Bender of Skaneateles.

“It was really fun,” said Fogarty. “My coach was screaming at me really loud heading into the last 200 to get the fourth place guy. Fourth place would have been nice, but I wanted to get that top three finish. I am really happy for everyone on the team.”

Sectional champion James Catania placed fifth overall, nine seconds behind Fogarty.

Keith Lobdell James Catania

“We have been preparing for this and we have had all the support from the community as well as all of our parents and coaches,” he said. “We did not expect to see a score like that.”

Andrew Fogarty was the third member of the Red Storm to place in the top 10, finishing eighth in 15:18.2.

“I really enjoyed it this year and doing it twice in a row is always a great accomplishment,” he said. “I was coming around the last corner and knew I had a little bit in the tank, so I really pushed and gave it all I could.”

Andrew added, “I was not able to get to my twin (Peter), though, but I’ll take the result.”

Micah McCulley gave Saranac Lake a fourth runner in the top 20, placing 16th in 15:27.3.

“I was pretty happy with it,” McCulley said of the run. “It was hard to focus for the first two miles with the jostling and the mud, but I was able to focus in. We have been training in slush and mud for the last week.”

Keith Lobdell Andrew Fogarty

Tucker Jackobe, who came into the race ranked 75th among Class C runners, made a big gain, placing 31st (15:51.8), rounding out the top five junior runners for the Storm and helping the Red Storm to a large margin of victory.

“It was great, I usually do better in the second half but today I had a strong start and was able to get busy early,” said Jackobe. “We were amazed with the score. I know we all ran hard and had been working hard in the snow and ice, so we are all very happy with the result.”

“Tucker had a monster race,” said assistant coach Joe Garso. “Micah McCulley got a good out and had a great race as well. We are incredibly fortunate to have a bunch of nice young men who work hard at the sport and they got the job done today. We are incredibly proud of them.”

Keith Lobdell Micah McCulley

“Our top five wanted to get out and we talked about that,” said head coach Bill Peer. “We knew we could have three in the lead pack and Micah runs better when he is in the second pack, so that all worked out for us. Tuck ran a tremendous second half of the race being really aware of where he was position-wise and moving up throughout the last half of the race.

“To put three in the top 10 and four in the top 20, mathematically you know you are in pretty good shape,” Peer added.

Freshman Sam Ash just missed a top 50 finish for the Red Storm, placing 51st in 16:20.6.

“It is really awesome to tag along with this team and I have been really enjoying it,” Ash said.

Junior Justin Duprey placed 72nd in 16:40.1

Keith Lobdell Tucker Jackobe

“It has been a great adventure,” said Duprey. “I got boxed in at the beginning of the race but I think I was able to get into space throughout the race and get to the position I needed to be in.”

“Sam and Justin have done a great job this season making the fifth spot a revolving door between them and Tucker,” said Peer. “They are not wowed by the big moment. They have done the preparation, they like to race and they like to train. They are just a pleasure to be around and coach.”

The Red Storm will now travel to Poughkeepsie for the final race of the season, the New York State Federation meet, with a noon start.

“We are going to prepare the same way we did for the federation meet last year, but we hope to run it this year,” said Peter Fogarty, referring to not being able to run the race last season after a snowstorm in southern New York led to the event’s cancellation.