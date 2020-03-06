Defense leads Bobcats to Class C girls crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Northern Adirondack Bobcats won the Section VII/Class C championship Friday over Moriah.

PLATTSBURGH | The Northern Adirondack girls varsity basketball team did not allow a double-digit quarter against the Moriah Vikings in the Section VII/Class C title game Friday, scoring a 39-26 win for the championship.

The Bobcats used a 15-8 second quarter for a 25-14 lead into the half. They then shutout the Vikings over the final six minutes of play to earn the win.

“I am extremely happy for this group of girls,” said Bobcat head coach Dennis LaBarge. “We are a man-to-man team but they (Moriah) have some height on us so the girls wanted to try a zone and it worked. They moved very well and cut down the passing lanes.”

“We put more pressure on defensively because we knew they were bigger than us and we needed to be more aggressive,” said Anna Brown. “We adjusted to make sure they were not able to get second chance points off of offensive rebounds.”

We worked as hard as we could,” said Alexis Belrose. “We came in a little bit nervous but the coaches told us to keep our heads high and that is what we did. We were able to pick up our defense while slowing down our offense and getting into a good tempo.”

Kira LaBarge added defense was key in the fourth.

“The ending was not pretty, but we worked hard in the third quarter and got it done,” she said. “We were able to push on defense and I am very happy we were able to get it done tonight.”

“Our defense is what helped us win because we were able to box out and rebound, and that allowed us to get the ball up the court on offense,” said Brynne Gilmore.

“We were really good on the boards and wanted to make sure we did not let down,” added Isabella Gilmore.

Belrose finished with 11 points in the game, while Isabella Gilmore scored eight, Brynne Gilmore six, Mackenna LaBarge six, Kira LaBarge four and Brown four.

“We have had that balance throughout the season,” said Dennis LaBarge. “Alexis and Kira usually lead us, but throughout the year Mackenna and Bella have chipped in, along with Anna when she gets hot, so we have a lot of scorers and it is about sharing the ball.”

“At the beginning of the season our goal was to win sectionals and to be here and accomplish it feels great,” said Brown.

For the Vikings, Alexis Snyder scored eight points, while Noel Williams scored six and Gwen Eichen four. Avery Briggs, Kennady Allen, Cassidy Rushby and Zoe Olcott each scored two points.

The loss ended Moriah's seven-year sectional championship streak, having won five Class D titles and the Class C title last season.

The Bobcats will next play the Section X champion in the Class C regional semifinals Wednesday, March 11, 6 p.m. at SUNY Potsdam.