Deyo leads Eagles past Cougars

× Expand Keith Lobdell Damien Stutsman had a 248 high game as part of Beekmantown’s 3-1 win over NCCS Wednesday.

PLATTSBURGH | Jordan Deyo had the high series of 608 for Beekmantown in their 3-1 win over Northeastern Clinton Wednesday, while Damien Stutsman added a 248 high game to lead all bowlers as part of a 522 series.

Troy Reid added a 586 series for the Eagles, while Alex Deso had a 542 triple and Ryan Northrup a 406.

Gabe Sisco led the Cougars with a 238 high game as part of a 683 series, leading all bowlers, while Josh McGoldrick added a 508 triple, Jacob Jarrett 479, Jaycob McGoldrick 401 and Thor Frostick 385.

Indians sweep Chiefs

Josh Trombley had the high game of the match with a 253 as part of a the match high 645 series, leading Peru to a 4-0 win over Saranac Wednesday.

Nick Palmer added a 241 high game as part of a 594 series, while Tommy Dubay had a 226 as part of a 619 series. Mike Blower added a 599 series in the win.

Jacob Fountain had the high game (206) and series for the Chiefs with a 513, while Joshua Gaboriault had a high game of 191 in a 500 series.

Patriots sweep Sentinels

AuSable Valley got a pair of 600-plus series from Logan Martineau (224, 223, 181-638) and Troy McDonald (217, 212, 201-630) as the Patriots scored a 4-0 win over Ticonderoga Wednesday.

Connor LaDuke had a 563 series for the Patriots in the win, while Austin Gijanto had the high series for the Sentinels with a 561 triple, led by a 221 high game.

Hunter St. Andrews added a 521 series.