Dick’s Sporting Goods donates to PYH program

× The Plattsburgh Youth Hockey received a $1,000 donation from Dick’s Sporting Goods on Dec. 23 as part of the 2018 Sports Matters campaign. Photo by Nathanael LePage

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh Youth Hockey (PYH) Association received a donation of $1,000 from the Dick’s Sporting Goods store in Plattsburgh on Dec. 23.

In a presentation following a 3-1 win by the Squirt A team over Massena at the Ameri-Can North Sports Center, Dick’s Sporting Goods Store Manager Greg Mills presented the $1,000 donation to players and coaches representing PYH.

The donation came as part of the Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation’s annual “Sports Matters” drive.

“A lot of youth sports teams, due to a lack of funding, are being dissolved across the country,” Mills said. “The Dick’s Sporting Goods Foundation was created to try to help save some teams in youth sports.”

The national foundation is funded in part by donations from Dick’s customers.

“During certain times of the year, we ask customers to donate to our Sports Matters program,” Mills said. “People round up their change, and every dime goes to the foundation to help save youth sports.”

Mills said this year each store was given $1,000 to donate to a local youth team, and PYH was chosen because it was “clearly a program in need of the money.”

Kyle Siskavich, vice president of PYH and coach of the Squirt B team, expressed gratitude on behalf of the organization.

“It means a lot,” Siskavich said. “(Hockey) is costly, and any money that we can get to help out with ice time, fees and equipment is very much appreciated.”

Siskavich said the money will be used to buy much-needed equipment, pay for ice time rental fees and fund the upcoming PYH Squirt Roadrunner Rumble tournament scheduled for Jan. 5-6.

PYH provides basic education about ice skating and the sport of hockey.

“We have a learn-to-skate program, which meets a couple times per week,” Siskavich said. “It’s basically about learning the basics of the game. This year, we have about 65 participants, and we’re hoping to grow that close to 100 next year.”

Siskavich said a one-time fee of $125 enrolls one student in the program for an entire season, running from early November to late February.