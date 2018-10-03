Division leaders hold in boys soccer

× Zach Miner scored a pair of goals in Peru’s 6-0 win over Saranac Lake Monday, pictured here working for possession of the ball against Plattsburgh’s Owen Brown last week. Photo by Jill Lobdell

PLATTSBURGH | Peru, Chazy and Crown Point, division leaders in the Northern Soccer League, held their spots and kept unblemished marks in their respective standings Monday, with two earning easy wins and the third scoring a golden goal victory.

In Division I, the Peru Indians defense notched their eighth straight shutout in a 6-0 win over Saranac Lake, with Michael McBride making two saves while the Indians got a pair of goals from Zach Miner and one each from Gabe Nuzzo, Noah Lederman, Tanner Spear and Francis Kneussle. Brennan Nobles made four saves for the Red Storm, while Zach Churco made three.

In Division II, the Chazy Eagles scored a 6-1 win over the Elizabethtown-Lewis/Westport Griffins as Tristan Conners scored twice with Riley Hansen, Tanner Conners, Jesse Blais and Bruce Juneau each scoring once. The netminding duo of Ben Norcross and Gabe Huchro each made a pair of saves for the Eagles. For the Griffins, Hudson Stephens scored his second goal of the season — the only player in the state to have scored on the Eagles defense all season — while Brandon Tromblee made seven saves.

In Division III, Zach Spaulding scored in the fifth minute of golden goal overtime as the Crown Point Panthers won a 4-3 contest against the Minerva/Newcomb Mountaineers. The goal completed a hat trick for Spaulding, while Noah Peters added a goal in the win and Dylan Sours made 14 saves. Kaleb Davie, Zachary Phelps and Alex Damashevitz scored for the Mountaineers, with Ethan Armstrong making 16 saves.

In other Division I games, Nick Provost scored the lone goal for the Plattsburgh High Hornets in a 1-0 win over Northeastern Clinton, with Adam Darrah making 10 saves for the Hornets and John Bulson with 14 saves for the Cougars. Saranac got three goals from Nik Hamel, two from Jack Mather and one each from Cameron Duffield, Ryan Goddeau-Duprey, Jarod Peterson, Shayne O’Neill and Joe Webster (who also made five saves) in the Chiefs’ 10-0 win over AuSable Valley. Alexzander McCabe made 15 saves for the Patriots.

In Division II, Nate Boule, Alex Trombley and John Glover all scored in Seton Catholic’s 3-0 win over the Willsboro Warriors as Tyler Reid made two saves for the Knights and Regan Arnold 13 for the Warriors.

Also on Monday, the Northern Adirondack Bobcats scored a 3-2 win over Franklin Academy as Cameron Trombley scored in the 16th minute of golden goal overtime for the win. Brett Juntunen scored both regulation goals for the Bobcats, while Lucas Smart made six saves in the win.