Double-doubles abound in contest between Red Storm, Bobcats

ELLENBURG | For players had double digit points and rebounds in Northern Adirondack’s 66-60 overtime win over Saranac Lake Monday, the final game of the regular season in Section VII.

Lucas Smart led all scorers with 22 points while grabbing 18 rebounds for the Bobcats, while Cody Lambert had 20 points along with a game-high 18 rebounds.

Tommy Bergeron and Kayden Guerin scored 11 points each, while Tyler LaValley added two.

For the Red Storm, Nate McCarthy combined 18 points and 10 rebounds, while Carter Hewitt combined for 14 points and 13 rebounds in the loss. Brady Yando scored 10 points, while Landon Faubert added nine, James Catania five, Dylan Stewart two and Zach Churco two.

The two teams will now play again Thursday, as the third seed Bobcats will again host the sixth seed Red Storm in the quarterfinal round of the Section VII/Class C playoffs at 6 p.m.