Dubuque heading to Belmont Abbey

× Peru wrestler Logan Dubuque has committed to attend Abbey Belmont College in North Carolina next year. Photo by Keith Lobdell

PERU | Indian wrestler Logan Dubuque was the only Section VII wrestler to leave the NYSPHSAA state championships with a win last year.

Placing third, Dubuque said he was looking forward to the new season, and now also has his sites set on his next stop — Belmont Abbey College in North Carolina.

Dubuque, a high honors student at Peru Central School and member of the National Honor Society, is the son of Jennifer Dubuque of Peru and the grandson to Walter and Shirley Dubuque of Rouses Point.

“I visited Belmont Abbey this summer, it’s beautiful and I got to meet the coaches (Kenn Caudell and Randy Deangelo),” said Dubuque. “I was able to stay overnight with a couple members of the wrestling team and fell in love with everything about it. It just seems like the perfect fit for me all around. I’m excited they saw potential in me and I get to continue doing what I love wrestling for the next four years at this level. It just felt like home.”

While signing his letter of intent to wrestle at the Division II school, Dubuque said in preseason he in very focused on the months ahead.

“I am looking forward to competing with this new team and we will have some good competition coming our way,” Dubuque said. “Last year was not good enough and I have to do better. There’s always room for improvement if you are not at the top and I am not there yet.”

He said the goal is to build off of last season’s third place finish, use what he has learned over the summer months of competition and practice to achieve the ultimate goal.

“It has pushed me further and further throughout the summer and I am ready to compete this winter and hopefully win that state title in February,” he said.

Dubuque will also be part of the ROTC Air Force program while at Abbey Belmont.

“I’m proud to follow in my grandfather’s footsteps by serving my country,” he said. “I will graduate college as an officer and hopefully be serving in the computer science field. I am really excited for my future and what it holds, I’ve worked hard to get to this point both on and off the mat.“