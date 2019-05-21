Duffield, Cecunjanin star at Eddy Meet

Photo by Keith Lobdell Cameron Duffield has some of the top times in the state of New York in three different events — 110 hurdles, 400 hurdles and with his teammates in the 1,600 relay.

PLATTSBURGH | The Section VII track and field championships will be determined Thursday, May 23, being held at Plattsburgh High with a 2 p.m. start.

Saranac and Saranac Lake had strong performances in their final tuneups before the sectional championships, as the Red Storm beat the Chiefs earlier in the season, ending their league win streak.

PEEKING AT THE RIGHT TIME

For several Section VII track athletes, personal bests were set this weekend, a meet prior to the sectionals and a good time to be performing at their best.

Cameron Duffield of Saranac comes into the sectional meet on a hot streak, as the NCAA D-I bound senior currently holds the top time in NYSPHSAA Division II in the 400 hurdles (54.53 - fourth fastest in all divisions), the second fastest time in the 110 hurdles (14.43) in D-II, along with teaming with Brexton Montville, Luke Maye and Garrett Adolfo for the second fastest time in D-II in the 1,600 relay (3:25.6).

Duffield and his teammates accomplished these marks at the Eddy Meet in Schenectady Saturday, where he was also named the Most Outstanding Male Athlete. The times were also personal bests, while he set the school record in the 110 hurdles and the school and sectional record in the 400 hurdles.

The Saranac Lake girls track and field team also competed at Eddy. where they placed fifth.

Edina Cecunjanin was named the Most Outstanding Female Athlete at the meet, having won the 200 (26.78) and 400 (1:00.60), placing fourth in the 100 (13.28) and teaming with Haley Cornell, Grace Clark and Lydia Wamsganz for a first place finish in the 400 relay (53.39).

Clark scored a win in the 100 hurdles (16.86), while Gwen Mader fifth in the 1,500, Nails Cecunjanin third in the high jump (4-8), Kelsey Leerett seventh in the triple jump (29-9), Mecalyn Sousa second in the shot put (31-9) and Allison Hewitt sixth in the discus (80-9).

Also at the Eddy Meet, Montville placed sixth in the 100, while Maddie Hoeth placed sixth in the girls discus with a mark of 116-1. Mackenzie Converse also won her heat in the 800 with a time of 2:26.17.

AuSable Valley’s Lily Potthast set a pair of personal best times in the 800 (2:27.15, 20th overall) and 5:04.52 in the 1,500 (20th overall). Potthast shaved six seconds off her time in the 800 and three seconds in the 1,500.

Seton Catholic also competed at the Eddy Meet, with Jake Glicksman setting a personal mark of 4:31.31 in the mile, while Aidan Masten had a PR of 17-8.5 in the long jump.

RED STORM AT VAN DUSEN

For the Saranac Lake boys track and field team, the weekend brought a first place performance in Ogdensburg, where the team competed in the Van Dusen Meet.

The 3,200 relay team, with NYSPHSAA state cross country champion team members James Catania, Peter Fogarty, Andrew Fogarty and Michal McCulley won with a time of 8:53.31. Catania was also second in the 3,200 (10:04.59) and third in the 1,600 (4:41.43), while McCulley was third in the 800 (2:05.0) while teaming with Patrick Wamsganz, Brooks Fletcher and Nick Kelting for a win in the 1,600 relay (3:34.55).

Wamsganz also placed third in the long (19-11) and triple (40-1) jumps, while Kelting was second in the 400 (52.25), fourth in the 200 (24.23) and fifth in the 100 (11.7), with Patrick Alberga placing first in the shot put (49-5) and sixth in the high jump (5-2).

Jon Hewitt was second in the discus.

STATE QUALIFIERS TO FOLLOW

After the sectionals, the top performers in each event will be invited back to qualify for the NYSPHSAA Section VII track team at the state qualifying meet, set to be held Friday, May 31, 4:30 p.m. at AuSable Valley High School.