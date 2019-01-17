Duffield earns three wins at indoor meet

× Expand Photo by Jill Lobdell Cameron Duffield, of Saranac, pulls out to a lead in the 55 hurdles at the CVAC indoor track meet Wednesday over Plattsburgh High’s Matheiu Durkin.

PLATTSBURGH | Cameron Duffield recorded three wins for the Saranac indoor track team at the CVAC meet held Wednesday.

Duffield scored wins in the 55 hurdles with a time of 8.0 seconds as well as the long (18-4.5) and triple (39-8.75) jumps.

Seton Catholic’s Jake Glicksman earned a pair of wins with a time of 4:44.74 in the 1,600 and a time of 2:58.73 in the 1,000. Saranac’s Brexton Montville also scored two individual wins in the 55 dash at 6.91 seconds and the 300 with a time of 39.06 seconds.

Montville joined with Alex Strack, Anthony Bernardi and Brandon Goddeau to win the 640 relay in 1:21.79, while Plattsburgh High’s Heath Lucas won the 600 in 1:41.35 and Logan VanBuren, of Moriah, winning the 3,200 with a time of 10:35.9.

The Saranac Lake team of Micha McCulley, Caleb Shoemaker, Owen Yando and Anderson Gray won the 3,200 relay in 9:28.3, while the Plattsburgh High team of Michael James, Hayden Dandrow, Heath Lucas and Cody Garrow won the 1,600 relay in 4:50.8.

In the field events, Sean Duncan, of Ticonderoga, and Baron Carter, of Beekmantown, tied for the win in the high jump at 5-2 while Patrick Alberga won the shot put with a throw of 46-5 and Connor Kiroy won the weight throw with a mark of 47-7.

LYONS, PIPER WIN PAIR

Angelina Lyons, of Plattsburgh High, scored wins in the 55 dash (7.87 seconds) and triple jump (32-7) in the girls meet, while teammate Jasmine Piper scored wins in the shot put (30-10) and weight throw (35-5).

Grace Clark, of Saranac Lake, won the 55 hurdles with a time of 10.05 seconds, while Lea DeJordy scored a win in the 1,500 with a time of 5:30.92, Elise LePage, of Saranac, won the 600 in 1:51.02, Edina Cecunjanin, of Saranac Lake, won the 300 in 45.09 seconds, Rachael Woodruff, of Saranac, won the 1,00 in 3:09.71 and Nora Graves won the 3,000 in a time of 12:33.40.

The quartet of Lea, Savannah and Sofia DeJordy along with Failene Yang won the 3,200 relay in a time of 11:23.20, while the Saranac Lake team of Clark, Cecunjanin, Chloe Reardon and Hailey Cornell won the 640 relay in 3:09.71.

The Plattsburgh High team of Maddy Woodward, Kennedy Baker, Catherine Langlois and Phoebe Bruso won the 1,600 relay in 5:02.14.

In the field events, Tabitha Batu-Tiako, of Plattsburgh High, won the long jump at 14-1.75, while Ella Messner, of Peru, won the high jump at 4-8.