Duffield fifth at indoor states

× Expand Photo provided/Chris Very Cameron Duffield (third from left) placed fifth in the NYSPHSAA and Federation 55m hurdle race at the NYSPHSAA state indoor championships March 2, while combining with, from left, Brexton Montville, Luke Maye and Anthony Bernardi to break the school and Section VII record in the 4-by-400 relay.

STATEN ISLAND | Saranac’s Cameron Duffield became the first athlete in five years to earn a NYSPHSAA and State Federation medal at the state indoor track and field meet March 2, placing fifth overall in the 55 hurdles.

“Cameron is the first athlete in Saranac school history to receive a state and federation medal at the indoor state meet and the first male athlete in Section VII since Jay Hebert in 2014 to get a Federation medal,” coach Chris Verkey said. “Cameron showed immense mental toughness and desire to compete as well as he did coming out of lane eight to challenge for the race.”

Verkey said Duffield struggled in the semifinal round, running a 7.73 seconds to just make it into the finals.

“It was one of his slowest races in weeks,” Verkey said. “He squeezed into the finals where he seized the opportunity presented and took advantage running 7.57, just .03 off his personal best.”

Duffield will return to the New York City area this week to compete in the New Balance Nationals event, running in the 60m hurdles.

OTHER RECORDS FALL

Duffield’s big day was not done with the hurdles, as he teamed with Luke Maye, Brexton Montville and Anthony Bernardi to set a school and Section VII record in the 4-by-400 record with a time of 3:30.41, besting the former sectional mark by .16 seconds and the school mark by 2.51 seconds.

“Saranac placed 14th of 22 teams entered in this very competitive race comprised of all Division 1 schools and PSAL teams,” Verkey said.

Seton Catholic junior Jake Glicksman set a new personal best in the 1,600 with a time of 4:34.12, an improvement of 6.35 seconds from his time in the Section VII qualifier meet on Feb. 16.

× Expand Photo provided/Kris Alberga Patrick Alberga of Saranac Lake placed 10th in the NYSPHSAA state meet shot put event March 2.

Saranac Lake’s Patrick Alberga placed 10th in the boys shot put with a throw of 48-6.25.

Section VII finishers in other events were as follows:

GIRLS

55 dash: Angelina Lyons (PHS) 7.85, Olivia Davis (Saranac) 8.04)

300: Edina Cecunjanin (Saranac Lake) 43.38, Nora Canning (Saranac) 46.74

600: Lexie Neale (PHS) 1:49.43, Sierra Wood (Beekmantown) 1:54.74

1,000: Elise LePage (Saranac) 3:11.61, Sara Crippen (Peru) 3:21.37

1,500: Rachael Woodruff (4:45.93), Abby Bruce (Peru) 5:22.26

3,000: Lily Potthast (10:30.63), Harley Gainer (Peru) 11:50.61)

55 hurdles: Grace Clark (Saranac Lake) 9.50, Abi Batu-Tiako (PHS) 9.85

4-by-200 relay: Abi Batu-Tiako, Jasmine Piper, Angelina Lyons, Maddy Woodward (PHS) 1:54.33

4-by-400: Heather Dutko, Olivia Davis, Elise LaPage, Nora Canning (Saranac) 4:42.31

4-by-800: Heather Dutko, Elise LePage, Sarique Moore, Rachael Woodruff (Saranac) 10:19.44

High jump: Ella Messner (Peru) 4-8, Rebecah Courson (PHS) no height

Long jump: Danielle Dyke (Beekmantown) 14-4.25, Kirsten Strum (Ticonderoga) 13-5.5

Triple jump: Ella Messner (Peru) 32-3.75, Angelina Lyons (PHS) 32-3

Shot put: Jasmine Piper (PHS) 30-11.75, Kaylyn Wood (Saranac) 26-3

Weight throw: Jasmine Piper (PHS) 40-3, Kiley Giddings (AVCS) no distance

BOYS

55 dash: Brexton Montville (Saranac) 6.86, Luke Maye (Saranac) 6.89

300: Brexton Montville (Saranac) 37.38, Aiden Hoogkamp (Beekmantown) 36.61

600: Cameron Duffield (Saranac) 1:26.09, Luis Medina (EMW) 1:28.57

1,000: Logan VanBuren (EMW) 2:40.18, Micah McCulley (Saranac Lake) 2:42.02

1,600: Logan VanBuren (EMW) 4:55.92

3,200: Anderson Gray (Saranac Lake) 10:18.32, Noah Fine (Keene) 10:19.44

55 hurdles: Aiden Hoogkamp (Beekmantown) 9.41

4-by-200 relay: James Conway, Alex Strack, Zach Rainville, Shayne O’Neill (Saranac) 1:43.15

4-by-800: Caleb Shoemaker, Owen Yando, Micah McCulley, Anderson Gray (Saranac Lake) 9:23.79

High jump: Baron Carter (Beekmantown) No height

Long jump: Owen Yando (Saranac) 18-10

Triple jump: Joe Gonzalez-Lyon (PHS) 40-11, Kyle LaValley (PHS) no distance

Weight throw: Connor McGinnis (Beekmantown) 39-4.75, Connor Kiroy (Saranac) no distance