Duffield, Montville, Lyons lead Section VII to state track meet

× Cameron Duffield of Saranac pulls ahead of Northeastern Clinton’s Reid LaValley and Beekmantown’s Aidan Hoogkamp in the 110 hurdles. Duffield scored wins in the 110 and 400 hurdles to advance to the NYSPHSAA state meet.

CLINTONVILLE | Cameron Duffield and Brexton Montville each scored a pair of individual wins and one team win in the boys Section VII state qualifier Friday at AuSable Valley High School, while Angelina Lyons scored a trio of wins for Plattsburgh High in the girls meet.

BOYS RESULTS

Duffield scored wins in the 110 (15.0) and 400 hurdles (56.54), two events where he is ranked in the top athletes in Division II and the state, while Montville will also seek to gain a podium at states after winning in the 100 (11.67) and 200 (23.26).

The two will also seek a title in the 1,600 relay, being joined by Garrett Adolfo and Luke Maye in the qualifying win (3:33.25). Maye also scored a win in the long jump (20-3.5), while the team of Bernardi, Adolfo, Montville and Zashon Abrams won the 400 relay (44.81).

The Saranac Lake team of Micah McCulley, Anderson Gray, James Catania and Andrew Fogarty won the 3,200 relay in 8:31.46, and will feature four members of the Class C state championship cross country team as they seek a strong showing in the event. Nicholas Kelting added a Saranac Lake win in the 400 (52.79), while McCulley won the 800 (2:02.59), Catania the 3,200 (10:10.38), Peter Fogarty the 3,000 steeplechase (10:18.81), Patrick Wamsganz the pentathlon (2,655 points), Patrick Alberga the shot put (50-1.75) and Jon Hewitt the discus (127-11).

Jake Glicksman of Seton Catholic won the 1,600 (4:40), while Beekmantown’s Jalen Belrose won the high jump (5-4) and Plattsburgh High’s Joe Gonzalez-Lyons won the triple jump (41-1.25).

GIRLS RESULTS

Lyons scored wins for Plattsburgh High in the 100 (12.97), long jump (15-6.75) and triple jump (33-8.25), while teammate Jasmine Piper scored wins in the shot put (32-9) and discus (116-6), with teammate Abi Batu-Tiako winning the 100 hurdles (16.45).

Saranac Lake got a pair of wins from Edina Cecunjanin in the 200 (27.32) and 400 (1:04.06), while she teamed with Grace Clark, Hailey Cornell and Lydia Wamsganz for a win in the 400 relay.

Saranac’s quartet of Mackenzie Converse, Rachael Woodruff, Kennedy Ubl and Elie LePage won the 3,200 relay, while LePage won the 1,500 (5:14.40) and Woodruff the 3,000 (10:25.48) and 2,000 steeplechase (6:54.22).

For EMW, Sophie McKiernan won the 400 hurdles (1:09.95), with Rachel Storey winning the high jump at 4-10.

Ella Messner scored a win in the pentathlon (2,288 points) for Peru, while the Lake Placid 1,600 relay team scored a win.

The NYSPHSAA state track and field championships will be held June 7-8 at Middletown High School.