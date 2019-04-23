Duffield signs to run track at Albany

× Saranac senior Cameron Duffield signs his letter of intent to compete for the University of Albany track and field team next season. Duffield is currently one of the top-ranked athletes in the state in both the 110 and 400 hurdles.

SARANAC | Cameron Duffield is still focused on the goals of winning a state championship and being an All American during the new 2019 track and field season.

On April 22, however, he took a moment to talk about his future, announcing and signing his letter of intent to attend the University of Albany next fall as a student-athlete.

“Track is a passion for me and Albany also brings a good business aspect, which is what I want to learn about,” Duffield said. ““It has a really good business school and that is what I am looking for. I see having a great relationship with the coaches and I think I can accomplish a lot with them.”

“I think the school is a great fit for him and they have a great tradition of success, in hurdles in particular,” said Saranac head boys coach Chris Verkey.

“It is a very exciting day,” said mother Tricia Duffield. “It took a long time for him to come to a decision. He has worked extremely hard for this and I am extremely happy.”

Duffield is the second Saranac student-athlete to sign on to compete at the Division I level in college, as fellow senior Jacob Nolan signed a letter of intent to wrestle at Binghamton earlier this year.

“We are very proud,” athletic director Brent Denis said. “We have good coaches and this has been a good athletic class. I do not know if this will ever happen again, but we are very proud of these kids.”

Duffield said his goal is the same as Nolan’s — to finish his senior year with a state championship.

“We just keep going,” he said. “We are more into the technical end of the season. My goal is to be an All American this year and then to be a college All American.”

Duffield gave credit to coach Verkey for working with him on the technical aspects of hurdles and helping him improve, along with his teammates.

“My teammates really push me to my limits and we really work hard to push each other,” he said. “We have set records as a team and I just want to keep pushing with them to get better and better.”

Looking ahead, Duffield said he has looked at the times which are being run 400 hurdlers in the American East, the event which he called his, “main event,” and will look to come closer to those times throughout his final high school season.

“The coach has given me the times I need to run for scholarships, so I am looking to run those times during this season,” he said.