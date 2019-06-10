Duffield wins DII 400 hurdles championship

× Expand Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Cameron Duffield gets a hug from coach Chris Verkey after winning the Division II 400 hurdles championship race at the NYSPHSAA track and field championships June 7 in Middletown. Duffield went on the win a total of four state medals at the two-day event.

MIDDLETOWN | As Cameron Duffield crossed the finish line, he pumped his fists to each side, celebrating a goal he had worked for since seventh grade.

Duffield had claimed a state championship.

The Saranac senior ran the 400 hurdles in a time of 53.69 seconds June 7, winning the Division II championship race by 4.1 seconds.

The following day, Duffield continued to haul in championships medals, placing second in the DII 110 hurdles in a personal best time of 14.12; then returning to run the Federation (all divisions) 110 hurdles, where he finished third with a time of 14.179, 0.002 seconds behind second place.

In his final event, Duffield placed fifth in the Federation 400 hurdles, clocking in at 54.74 on a very warm day at Middletown High School.

It was a weekend his coach Chris Verkey described as “the greatest performance in our school history.”

STATE TITLE

Photo by Keith Lobdell Cameron Duffield pulls away from the field after clearing the final hurdle in the DII 400 hurdles, on his way to winning the state title.

“I have been training all throughout the season for these races,” Duffield said. “It has been my goal to accomplish a first-place medal. After I hit the first six hurdles in stride I was pretty confident after that. I knew I was coming in as a top-ranked runner and I really wanted this goal and my coach wanted it for me and kept telling me I could do this.”

Verkey lauded his champion hurdler for his work ethic and determination.

“You do not win a state championship just at the state meet,” Verkey said. “It is the culmination of years and years of practice and working out in the weight room, working out in the cold and snow, and it is very rewarding to see Cameron do as well as he did today. He is absolutely deserving.”

BUSY SATURDAY

Photo by Keith Lobdell Cameron Duffield and Kenneth Wei go hurdle-for-hurdle in the DII 110 finals, with Wei squeaking out the win by 0.07 seconds over the Saranac standout.

In one of the closest races of the weekend, Duffield took the track in the 110 hurdles, going stride-for-stride with Mount Sinai’s Kenneth Wei in the DII 110 hurdles final before Wei out-leaned Duffield at the line, earning the title by 0.07 seconds.

“I had all the determination in the world to beat him and we both ran great races,” Duffield said. “We were able to finish as the top two seeds in the Federation race, so that was pretty cool.”

In the Federation 110 hurdles race, Wei ran an impressive 13.86 for the title, while Duffield finished in 14.179, just behind Division I runner Jaheim Dotson, who finished in 14.177.

A short time later, Duffield ran his final event, the Federation 400 hurdles, placing fifth.

“To come back with a Division II runner-up finish in 14.12 — which was an absolute bomb of a time, is amazing,” Verkey said. “Then to come back and run a great time 30 minutes later, then 30 minutes later to run the 400 with not so fresh legs and finish fifth was an incomprehensible performance.”

“It has just been a great weekend,” Duffield said. “I came in rested and am very happy to come away with four medals.”

For Duffield, the work does not end with the state championships, as he will run in a national meet next weekend before spending his summer preparing to become a member of the track team at the University of Albany.

“Monday we will do a little endurance work and keep the focus throughout the week and hopefully PR next week,” Duffield said. “The coaches are going to give me a workout plan and I am going to work as hard as I can over the summer. I want to keep my strength up before I head to college and right now I feel I am as strong as I have ever been.”

WOODRUFF MEDALS

Photo by Keith Lobdell Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff placed fourth in the DII 2,000 steeplechase (10th) overall, earning her first medal in track and field as a junior.

It was also a strong weekend performance for Saranac’s Rachael Woodruff, who earned a medal in the DII 2,000 steeplechase.

Woodruff just missed an all-state finish in her other two events with and eighth-place finish in the DII 3,000 (15th overall, 10:15.21) and a seventh-place finish in the DII 3,200 relay with teammates Mackenzie Converse, Kennedy Ubl and Elise Lepage.

“I knew it was going to be tough,” Woodruff said. “I wanted to get out there and run the best I could and if I could place well in my heat, I would have a good chance to medal.”