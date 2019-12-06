Durgan, Preston and Summo named top NSL girls soccer stars

by

PLATTSBURGH | Northern Soccer League coaches have named Avery Durgan of Beekmantown (Div. I), Rylee Preston of Lake Placid (Div. II) and Alyssa Summo of Keene (Div. III) as the Most Valuable Players of the Northern Soccer League for the girl’s 2019 season.

AuSable Valley’s Lindsey Douglas, Lake Placid’s Heather Brewer and Keene’s Becky Johnson were named coaches of the year, while sportsmanship awards were given to Keene, Boquet Valley and Saranac Lake.

Division I

First team all stars in Division I include Bailey Carter (Beekmantown), Leah Coulumbe (Northeastern Clinton), Payton Couture (Saranac), Danielle Dyke (Beekmantown), Lilley Keyser (AVCS), Kya McComb (NCCS), Kayla Myers (Saranac), Sydney Myers (Saranac)Marlie Sample (NCCS), Jenna Stanley (AVCS) and Jhenna Trombley (Beekmantown).

Second team all start include Emily Beattie (Peru), Katelyn Blair (Saranac), Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt (Saranac Lake), Bri Brousseau (Peru), Abbi Crahan (PHS), Haley LaDue (PHS), Brinley LaFountain (NCCS), Mackenzie Lawfer (PHS), Ellie Prairie (NCCS), Reanna Prentiss (NCCS), Koree Stillwell (AVCS) and Kennedy Ubl (Saranac).

Division II

Division II first team all stars include Gillian Boule (Seton), Analise Burdo (BVCS), Mackenzie Chapman (Chazy), Jade Charboneau (Ticonderoga), Olivia Ferebee (Lake Placid), Reagan Garrison (Moriah), Celine Juneau (Chazy), Aiden Lambert (Northern Adirondack), Haley Murnane (Seton), Madison Peryea (NAC) and Mikenna Valentine (Moriah).

Second team members include Emma Adragna (Lake Placid), Alexis Belrose (NAC), Shannon Bentley (Lake Placid), Samantha Hayes (Moriah), Olivia McLennan (Chazy), Myah Mitchell (NAC), Maggie Ploufe (BVCS), Madi Seguin (NAC), Annette Stephens (BVCS), Kirsten Strum (Ticonderoga) and Avery Turner (Seton).

Division III

Division III first team all stars include Jenna Ford (Willsboro), Kate Wimberly (Johnsburg-Minerva), Megan Quinn (Keene), Mya Pertak (Crown Point), Victoria Buell (Schroon Lake), Alexis Brooks (Wells), Alex Campbell (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Samantha Harrison (Willsboro), Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake), Caitlin Quinn (Keene) and Phoebe Glover (Johnsburg-Minerva).

Second team all stars include Emily Whitney (Keene), Kayli Hayden (Schroon Lake), Lauren Kimball (Crown Point), Avery Bayse (Johnsburg-Minerva), Arianna Frenier (Willsboro), Lynn Palen (Keene), Kira Crowningshield (Willsboro), Charlize Bernard (Johnsburg-Minerva), Shae Riedinger (Johnsburg-Minerva), Hannah McNally (Johnsburg-Minerva) and Cassie Dunbar (Johnsburg-Minerva).