Durgan, Preston and Summo named top NSL girls soccer stars

PLATTSBURGH | Northern Soccer League coaches have named Avery Durgan of Beekmantown (Div. I), Rylee Preston of Lake Placid (Div. II) and Alyssa Summo of Keene (Div. III) as the Most Valuable Players of the Northern Soccer League for the girl’s 2019 season.

AuSable Valley’s Lindsey Douglas, Lake Placid’s Heather Brewer and Keene’s Becky Johnson were named coaches of the year, while sportsmanship awards were given to Keene, Boquet Valley and Saranac Lake.

File photos Members of the NSL Div. I girls first team all stars, including MVP Avery Durgan, Bailey Carter, Danielle Dyke, Jhenna Trombley, Kya McComb, Marlie Sample, Leah Coulumbe, Payton Couture, Sydney Myers, Kayla Myers, Jenna Stanley and Lilley Keyser.

Division I

First team all stars in Division I include Bailey Carter (Beekmantown), Leah Coulumbe (Northeastern Clinton), Payton Couture (Saranac), Danielle Dyke (Beekmantown), Lilley Keyser (AVCS), Kya McComb (NCCS), Kayla Myers (Saranac), Sydney Myers (Saranac)Marlie Sample (NCCS), Jenna Stanley (AVCS) and Jhenna Trombley (Beekmantown).

Second team all start include Emily Beattie (Peru), Katelyn Blair (Saranac), Annabelle Bombard-Schmidt (Saranac Lake), Bri Brousseau (Peru), Abbi Crahan (PHS), Haley LaDue (PHS), Brinley LaFountain (NCCS), Mackenzie Lawfer (PHS), Ellie Prairie (NCCS), Reanna Prentiss (NCCS), Koree Stillwell (AVCS) and Kennedy Ubl (Saranac).

File photos Members of the NSL Div. II girls first team all stars, including MVP Rylee Preston, Olivia Ferebee, Haley Murnane, Gillian Boule, Reagan Garrison, Mikenna Valentine, Aiden Lambert, Madison Peryea, Celine Juneau, Mackenzie Chapman, Jade Charboneau and Analise Burdo.

Division II

Division II first team all stars include Gillian Boule (Seton), Analise Burdo (BVCS), Mackenzie Chapman (Chazy), Jade Charboneau (Ticonderoga), Olivia Ferebee (Lake Placid), Reagan Garrison (Moriah), Celine Juneau (Chazy), Aiden Lambert (Northern Adirondack), Haley Murnane (Seton), Madison Peryea (NAC) and Mikenna Valentine (Moriah).

Second team members include Emma Adragna (Lake Placid), Alexis Belrose (NAC), Shannon Bentley (Lake Placid), Samantha Hayes (Moriah), Olivia McLennan (Chazy), Myah Mitchell (NAC), Maggie Ploufe (BVCS), Madi Seguin (NAC), Annette Stephens (BVCS), Kirsten Strum (Ticonderoga) and Avery Turner (Seton).

File Photos Members of the NSL Div. III girls first team all stars, including MVP Alyssa Summo, Caitlin Quinn, Megan Quinn, Jenna Ford, Samantha Harrison, Malena Gereau, Victoria Buell and Mya Pertak.

Division III

Division III first team all stars include Jenna Ford (Willsboro), Kate Wimberly (Johnsburg-Minerva), Megan Quinn (Keene), Mya Pertak (Crown Point), Victoria Buell (Schroon Lake), Alexis Brooks (Wells), Alex Campbell (Indian Lake/Long Lake), Samantha Harrison (Willsboro), Malena Gereau (Schroon Lake), Caitlin Quinn (Keene) and Phoebe Glover (Johnsburg-Minerva).

Second team all stars include Emily Whitney (Keene), Kayli Hayden (Schroon Lake), Lauren Kimball (Crown Point), Avery Bayse (Johnsburg-Minerva), Arianna Frenier (Willsboro), Lynn Palen (Keene), Kira Crowningshield (Willsboro), Charlize Bernard (Johnsburg-Minerva), Shae Riedinger (Johnsburg-Minerva), Hannah McNally (Johnsburg-Minerva) and Cassie Dunbar (Johnsburg-Minerva).