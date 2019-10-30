Eagles advance to sectional final

× Expand Keith Lobdell Riley Hansen of Chazy goes for the ball against Boquet Valley’s Devin Meachem in the Section VII/Class D semifinal. Hansen scored three goals in a 4-0 win by the Eagles.

BEEKMANTOWN | All it took was 29 seconds.

Riley Hansen scored the first of his three goals that quickly into the game, and the defending Class D state champions never looked back as they scored a 4-0 win over Boquet Valley Oct. 29.

Hansen finished with a hat trick, while Ben Dickerson scored a goal and added an assist in his first varsity start.

Both the goal and assist were his first varsity tallies.

“I was going to try my hardest and give it everything I could,” said Dickerson. “I got the ball to my foot and I decided to take a shot and placed it in the right spot.”

“Ben has been someone who has played better as the season has gone on and today was his first start of the season,” said coach Rob McAuliffe. “I had a lot of faith in Ben and his teammates did as well. It is asking a lot for a kid to have his first start in the sectional semifinals but he did and played a great game, getting us a goal when we needed one.”

Dickerson made the start as a replacement for Tanner Conners, who moved from the attacking line to sweeper after an injury.

“It has been a little different because being that last man back means a lot,” said Conners. “I just focus on keeping the ball in front of me and making sure nothing gets by.”

“We have asked a lot of Tanner with moving positions, but he is such a quality player and is one of the best defenders we have ever had in Chazy and he is going to have to play a strong game Saturday,” said McAuliffe.

“Tanner, Heath Lucas and Riley Hansen played well today. Riley is a special player and good players like him have to step up at this time of season, which he did.”

Hansen said he felt the Eagles played a full game against the Griffins.

“We put in a full 80 minutes tonight and a lot of the younger players are starting to step up as we advance,” he said.

Lucas and Luke Moser added assists, while Gabe Huchro made a pair of saves to complete the shutout for the Eagles (17-0-1).

Brandon Tromblee made seven saves for the Griffins.