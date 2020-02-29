Eagles claim bowling crown

× Expand Keith Lobdell The Beekmantown Eagles boys varsity bowling team won the Section VII championship Saturday.

PLATTSBURGH | The Beekmantown boys varsity bowling team took the Section VII crown away from AuSable Valley Saturday, using a strong sixth game to complete a comeback that saw them in third place heading into the second three games of the day, finishing with a six game score of 5,945.

“The sixth game is really what got us the championship,” said Beekmantown coach Farole Watts. “I told the boys at the end of the first three games they needed to stop worrying about what everyone else around them was doing and focus on their game. The really picked it up the last game, where they gained up the most pins. I knew in the eighth frame of our last game we had done it.”

Watts said the experience will be a new one for several members of the team.

“A lot of our kids have not been to states before so we are pretty excited. We have not had both teams go in a number of years (referring to the girls team also winning the sectional title).”

The players agreed keeping focus was key over the last three games.

“We just tried to keep our heads in it and focus — that was pretty much it,” said Troy Reid.

“It was a little rough first off but I think we really focused in the afternoon and we got what we felt we deserved,” said Damien Stutsman.

Senior Ryley Rafalko said he was happy he could contribute to the program this season.

“Being a senior and this being my first year on the starting team I just wanted to bowl my best today,” he said.

On the other end, freshman Alex Deso was happy for the upper classmen.

“Being a freshman, it feels really special to do this with this team and the seniors who really wanted this win.”

Jordan Deyo, the CVAC regular season scoring average leader (214), said it was a tail of two series for him.

“This morning I was right on every single ball, but in the second half of the day I was the one who was struggling and the rest of the boys really picked us up,” Deyo said.

Along with the Beekmantown squad, six bowlers will complete the Section VII team that will go to Syracuse March 13-15, including three bowlers with state championship winning experience in AuSable Valley’s Logan Martineau, Troy McDonald and Josh Eaton. Northeastern Clinton’s Gabe Sisco, Ticonderoga’s Axel Dedrick and Peru’s James Williams complete the state squad, with Peru’s Josh Trombley as alternate.

McDonald was named the Most Outstanding Bowler of the tournament.