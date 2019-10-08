Eagles clinch 35th division title in 40 years

× Expand Keith Lobdell Chazy’s Riley Hansen looks to get past Boquet Valley defender Devin Meachem during their Oct. 4 game at Camp Dudley.

CHAZY | The Chazy Eagles have stood for soccer excellence since George Brendler took the program over some 50-plus years ago.

Over the weekend, the Chazy Eagles secured a divisional championship as the wrapped up the Northern Soccer League Division II championship, the 35th time in the past 40 years they have done so.

The Eagles clinched against a now familiar foe, scoring a 3-1 win over Class D rival Boquet Valley Oct. 4 as Riley Hansen scored a pair of goals and Conner McCarthy added one.

Joey DeOndarza and Heath Lucas had assists in the win, while Gabe Huchro made four saves.

For the Griffins, Blake Liberi scored their lone goal as Brandon Tromblee had 17 saves in the net.

The Eagles also scored a 9-1 win over Crown Point Oct. 5, with Riley Hansen scoring a hat trick and Reagan Dudyak adding a goal and two assists.

Patrick Dwyer, Heath Lucas, Joey DeOndarza, Malachi Hunyor and Jeese Blaise also scored, with assists going to Connor McCarthy, DeOndarza, Dwyer, Lucas, Luke Moser and Jack Sweet. Gabe Huchro made three saves.

Cameron Harrington scored the lone goal for Crown Point, while Dylan Sours made 14 saves.

On Oct. 7, Hansen had a goal and assist as the Eagles scored a 3-1 win over Willsboro, with Heath Lucas scoring on the Hasnen assist in the 20th minute, Hansen scoring in the 33rd and Dale Gonyo, Jr., scoring on an assist by Dudyak in the 80th minute.

Huchro made four saves in the win, giving up a lone goal to Ethan Leibeck. Regan Arnold made 10 saves for the Warriors.