Eagles, Cougars split on court

Beekmantown's Chloe Berry sends a backhand return to the net as she scored a win for the Eagles against NCCS Thursday.

CHAMPLAIN | Hallie Hurwitz (6-0, 6-4) and Chloe Berry (5-7, 6-3, 6-3) scored wins in singles, while the doubles teams of Lucianna Brown and Lizzie Hynes (6-0, 6-0) along with Dillon Bronson and Hailey Williams (6-0, 6-1) scored wins as the Beekmantown Eagles picked up a 4-1 victory over Northeastern Clinton in girls tennis Thursday.

Meara McManus rallied from a 4-6 opening set to score a 6-4, 7-5 match win for the lone Cougars point.

In the boys match, Ian O’Donnell split a pair of 6-1 sets before winning the third, 6-4, as the Cougars scored a 3-2 win over the Eagles.

Ryan O’Donnell added a 6-2, 3-6, 6-1 win in singles, while Jack Sample rebounded from a 1-6 opening set for a 6-1, 6-3 win.

PERU SWEEPS SCHROON LAKE

Gabe Nuzzo and Tanner Spear and Dakota Mousseau didn’t drop a game in straight-set wins of 6-0, 6-0 as the Indians scored a 5-0 win over Schroon Lake/Newcomb in boys tennis and a 4-1 win in girls.

Austin Davis scored a 6-1, 6-2 win for the Indian boys, while the team of Emma Posada and Carrah Hoffman scored a 6-0, 6-2 win in doubles.

Anna Maisonville scored the lone win for the Wildcats with a 7-6 (7-1), 2-6, 7-5 win over Cydney Bond at the top singles position in girls.